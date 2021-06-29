WHAT A SLAP IN THE FACE FROM INTERPOL TO ‘RACIAL GAMES’ MUHYIDDIN REGIME – YET DESPITE THE SNUB, MALAYSIAN COPS TO REAPPLY FOR RED NOTICE ON MALAYSIAN IN GERMANY ACCUSED OF SEDITION

Malaysian police will reapply to the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) for a red notice against a Malaysian in Germany who is wanted to assist in the investigation into allegedly seditious, racist and insulting statements against the royal institutions and Malaysian government on social media recently.

According to Bernama, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department (CID) director Abd Jalil Hassan (above) said the application to Interpol on Dec 22 was rejected on the grounds of Article 3 of the Interpol’s Constitution.

This states that the organisation is strictly forbidden to undertake any intervention or activities of a political, military, religious or racial character in issuing a red notice to individuals wanted by a country’s authorities.

Jalil said this when speaking to reporters after conducting a working visit to the CID’s D3 Division of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants (Atipsom) and the Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7) at Menara KPJ yesterday.

Three days ago, Jalil had said the police are looking for an individual known as N Ganesparan, 39, who is believed to be in Germany, after he made a statement that could threaten public order and national security.

“Investigations revealed the suspect uploaded a video entitled ‘Racist in Vacine (sic) Malaysia’ on a Facebook account owned by Ganesparan Nadaraja.

“In the video, the suspect claimed that the purportedly low-quality and ineffective Sinovac vaccine was administered to non-Muslims while Muslims were given the high-quality Pfizer vaccine,” he said.

Jalil said the eight-minute-and-54-second video received 550 responses, 247 comments and 395 shares, along with around 10,000 views, besides going viral on WhatsApp.

“The suspect is being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 506(b) of the Penal Code for a statement that might threaten public order and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said.

He said police had, since 2018, opened 18 investigation papers against the suspect under the Sedition Act 1948, and offences under the Penal Code, including Sections 298A, 500, 504 and 505(b).

“Checks with the Immigration Department found that the suspect’s last exit was on Nov 2, 2017, through the Kuala Lumpur International Airport and his passport was cancelled on Nov 25 last year.

Abd Jalil said the investigation would be conducted by the Bukit Aman Classified Crimes Investigation Unit of the CID’s Prosecution/Legal Division (D5).

MKINI

