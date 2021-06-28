MASS PROTEST ON WEDNESDAY AGAINST MUHYIDDIN’S BUNGLING OF COVID-19 CRISIS? DON’T TRY ANYTHING RASH – COPS WARN AS PUBLIC ANGER & FRUSTRATION BOIL UP AGAINST ‘SENSELESS & USELESS’ LOCKDOWN

Cops: We will act on those gathering on Wednesday (June 30) to protest

PETALING JAYA: Action will be taken against those planning to congregate on Wednesday (June 30), say police following the release of a video urging people to assemble at locations en-masse to protest.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Comm Datuk Zainal Abidin Kasim said on Monday (June 28) that police were aware of the video that was recently uploaded to social media.

“The police would like to remind all that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the National Security Council regarding movement and organising social activities are still in effect,” said Comm Zainal Abidin.

“As such, strict action will be taken under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 on any party that goes against the SOPs by organising or joining any assemblies under Phase 1 of the National Recovery Plan,” he added.

Comm Zainal Abidin said that the public is urged to not share anything that would invite the masses to go against Covid-19 SOPs.

The two-minute-40-second-long video urged the public to assemble at selected locations on June 30 as a sign of protest towards the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It urged those in the Klang Valley to congregate with their vehicles while using black T-shirts. However, protestors were told to not leave their cars and to cooperate with the authorities. -ANN

Why all these senseless Covid-19 thresholds and rules?

How scientific and data-driven are the thresholds that have been set for the National Recovery Plan to move from one phase to the other? – The Malaysian Insight pic by Irwan Majid, June 28, 2021.

ECONOMICS Minister Mustapa Mohamed’s transgression in eating at a cafe over the weekend perfectly captures all that is wrong in Malaysia now.

He didn’t think then it was an offence to have tea at a cafe in his Jeli constituency, nor did the cafe owner, grateful his MP came over to enquire about his situation. But it’s wrong in these times, and yet Mustapa won’t have to do anything unlike former British Health Minister Matt Hancock, who resigned over the weekend for a snog and clinch with an aide in his office. Yes, Mustapa is wrong if we go by current standard operating procedure (SOP) in a lockdown renamed as Phase 1 of the National Recovery Plan. But are the rules even right? To recap, the threshold at which we are to begin opening up is 4,000 Covid-19 cases or less daily, a reduction in average ICU usage and having 10% of the population vaccinated. We are nowhere near that first step, let alone allowing dine-ins when cases get to below 2,000 a day with 40% vaccinated in Phase 3 of the recovery plan. This just means that anyone, from the tea stall operator to a high-end restaurant, can only open up when fewer people across Malaysia get infected and the government gets its vaccination act going well. This means those in Langkawi, or even Bario, without even a case for months, have to wait for the entire country to reach those thresholds to finally go beyond takeaways and deliveries. When will that be? How scientific and data-driven are these thresholds? Why are these sectors being held to ransom for the actions of others? And, for that matter, why are routine issues such as vehicle inspections or using road taxes subject to any of these thresholds and rules? Who are the people who come up with such illogical rules that affect so many? What are their parameters for doing so? Are they politicians or civil servants who are guaranteed of their salaries and can’t see or realise the effects of their decisions? Inquiring minds want and need to know. Otherwise, more businesses will shut down in this open-ended lockdown. It isn’t as if aid has been forthcoming this past year. To put it simply, if Covid-19 still hasn’t killed the anecdotal Mak Cik Kiah, the senseless thresholds and rules will kill her business and drive her to live from hand to mouth. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT ANN / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

