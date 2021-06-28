‘WE ARE AFRAID FOR OUR COUNTRY’S FUTURE’ – KU LI LAUNCHES PETITION FOR PARLIAMENT TO SIT BEFORE AUG 1 – ‘MUHYIDDIN’S EMERGENCY IS A POLITICAL MOVE. IT HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH COVID-19 OR THE PEOPLE’S HARDSHIP. THE AGONG HAS THE RIGHT TO INTERVENE’

Ku Li starts petition for Dewan sitting before Aug 1

PETALING JAYA: Umno veteran Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah has urged the government to reconvene Parliament before the emergency ends on Aug 1.

“Don’t wait till October. This is not about the power to control Covid-19. It (emergency) has nothing to do with rakyat,” the Gua Musang MP said during a launch of a petition to reconvene Parliament as soon as possible.

He urged the rakyat to sign a petition to reconvene Parliament immediately.

On June 16, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, said he wanted Parliament to reconvene as soon as possible.

In a statement, Comptroller of the Royal Household Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said the King was aware of Parliament’s important role in discussing issues involving Covid-19.

I am afraid for the country’s future

Tengku Razaleigh, commonly known as Ku Li further said that after being in politics for almost five decades, he has “never seen what is happening now”.

“I have experiences and have been exposed to a lot of incidents.

“(But now) I am afraid for our future,” he said, adding that many people have expressed similar fears.

The 84-year-old said the government’s measures to curb Covid-19 lacked planning and saw a “lot of stop-gap measures that failed to meet targets.”

He said the emergency has also failed to curb the health crisis and the hundreds of thousands of cases, he added.

“We don’t need an emergency. This is a political move. Nothing to do with Covid and people’s hardships,” he said.

The government has been launching several measures and programmes but “what are the results?”, he asked.

Ku Li raised concerns over the 100,000 small businesses that have declared bankruptcy, with another two million, especially youths from universities and colleges, still looking for jobs.

Malaysians, he said, are feeling the hardships but there are flip-flops in SOPs due to double standards.

“Some (VIPs) did not undergo quarantine and there were exceptions. It’s as if they have angels protecting them. This is not fair,” he said.

Suicide cases unusually high

He also raised the issue of a reported increase in suicide cases.

“This is disturbing as it shows some are giving up. This is worrying,” he said, adding that it shows the rakyat do not have confidence in the measures taken by the government.

This was why he had started a petition to reconvene the Parliament immediately, he said.

Several MPs with positions in the government, however, are against an immediate Parliament sitting.

“They should just retire,” he said.

Ku Li also said the King has the right to interfere and “acted on the principle of necessity which is within a living constitution”.

He urged everyone to sign the petition to urge the Parliament to sit before the emergency ends.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.