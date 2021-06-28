MUHYIDDIN’S ‘COSMETICS’ A DAY AHEAD OF KING’S KEY AUDIENCE WITH SPEAKERS: RM300K TO ALL MPs TO HAND OUT FOOD AID – SURELY, NOT ENOUGH; RM15 BIL TO BOSSES FOR WORKERS’ PAY – SOUNDS BIG BUT WILL CLAIMS BE EASY TO MAKE?; RM10 MIL FOR ORANG ASLI – SURELY TOO LITTLE!

KUALA LUMPUR— The federal government will provide RM300,000 to all MPs for them to implement the Food Basket Aid for those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic within their respective constituencies.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin also said RM10 million will also be allocated specifically for the Orang Asli community.

“Regardless of allegiances, we are allocating RM300,000 to all MPs including the opposition so they can help their constituents,” he said during a live telecast today.

“When it concerns the public, I adopt the approach to set aside politics to help the people.”

Apart from that, Muhyiddin said the government is allocating RM15 billion for all employers to help them with their employees’ wages.

“Following good responses towards the Wage Subsidy Programme (PSU), we are announcing PSU 4.0, where RM3.8 billion will benefit around 2.5 million workers.

“The government will take up to 500 workers per employee giving them RM600 per worker for four months.

“Besides that, there is no more wage limit to apply for the assistance under this scheme meaning those earning more than RM4,000 are also eligible for assistance,” he said.

In addition, the launch of the Prihatin Special Grant will have RM5.1 billion allocated for small businesses that are not allowed to operate during the lockdown.

MALAY MAIL

