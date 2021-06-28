DEPUTY SPEAKERS INCLUDING AZALINA TO ATTEND ROYAL AUDIENCE WITH AGONG TOMORROW

​​​​​​​Dewan Rakyat Speaker, Senate president to be joined by deputies in audience with King on Tuesday (June 29)

PETALING JAYA: The Dewan Rakyat Speaker and Senate president would be joined by their deputies during their audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Tuesday (June 29), according to sources.

They are Deputy Speakers Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon and Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said along with Deputy Senate president Datuk Seri Mohamad Ali Mohamad.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun and Senate president Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim are reported to have an audience with the King at 11am Tuesday.

According to sources, the meeting will be about reconvening Parliament or the possibility of holding a hybrid Parliament meeting.

On Friday (June 25), Azhar and Rais said in a joint statement that a hybrid Parliament meeting can be held in late August or the first week of September at the latest.

The heads of the lower and upper House said that a special Parliament meeting in August will be needed to debate and approve measures on the holding of a hybrid Parliament meeting.

The Attorney General had said that the King can only call for Parliament to reconvene on the advice of the Cabinet or a minister acting under the general authority of the Cabinet.

Tan Sri Idrus Harun said even then, the Prime Minister has to set a date at least 28 days before a new term begins at the Dewan Rakyat.

On June 16, the King called for Parliament to reconvene as soon as possible after meeting with several political leaders over the course of a few days from June 9.

Parliament has been suspended since January after an Emergency was declared to fight Covid-19.

