ALL EYES ON HOW FAR MUHYIDDIN WILL GO – AFTER AG’S ALLEGED SHOCK ‘BREACH OF CONFIDENTIALITY’ – WAS IT DELIBERATE & WHY? AS EX-LAW MINISTER ZAID WARNS PARLIMENT WILL BE DISSOLVED AUTOMATICALLY – PAKATAN WANTS IDRUS SACKED – ‘HIS STATEMENT WAS TREASONOUS TOWARDS THE AGONG & HE SHOULD BE IMMEDIATELY DISMISSED’

THE Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council wants the Attorney-General Idrus Harun dismissed for his conduct which it said was against the spirit of the federal constitution.

PH said Idrus’ view is also against the norm as Article 145(2) of the federal constitution says that it is the responsibility of the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) to advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the cabinet on legal matters.“It is clear that Idrus should be giving his advice to the king in secret and not make public those statements.

“His public statement is also a breach of confidentiality between the client and the lawyer.

“With the breach, he is not qualified to be a lawyer, what more the attorney-general. His statement was treasonous towards the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and he should be immediately dismissed,” it said in a statement.

The statement was signed by PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.

Last week, Idrus released a statement noting that the king must act on the advice of the cabinet in calling for a Parliament session after His Majesty’s call for Parliament to be convened “as soon as possible”.

He said it was the prime minister who must decide on a date, 28 days prior, to convene Parliament.

“With regard to the power of the cabinet in advising the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to convene parliament, Standing Orders 11(2) and 10(2) of the Dewan Rakyat provide that the prime minister or deputy prime minister shall fix, at least 28 days before the beginning of each term, the dates the council will meet in a term and the head or deputy head of the council may change the date fixed.

“Therefore, in line with the power of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to convene Parliament in accordance with the advice of the cabinet, the dates of meetings of the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara are also determined by the cabinet,” Idrus said in a statement. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

