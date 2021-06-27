INCOMPETENT MUHYIDDIN REGIME REVEALS LOCKDOWN RULES – EVEN AS UMNO VEEP WARNS THE WAY THINGS ARE GOING – ‘MALAYSIA MAY NEVER EXIT LOCKDOWN’

PETALING JAYA: The National Security Council has unveiled the clearest picture yet of rules for the next phases of the National Recovery Plan.

The government announced earlier today that the current lockdown in Phase 1 would continue indefinitely until the requirements for Phase 2 are met.

Phase 2

Conditions:

Number of daily cases below 4,000;

10% of the population vaccinated;

Health system no longer in critical condition

The lockdown rules are similar to the current Phase 1 but with more sectors allowed to operate from 8am to 8pm, with the exception of the food industry.

Manufacturing

Automotive (vehicles and parts)

Ceramic

Furniture factories for export purposes

Rubber

Steel

Cement

Trade and distribution

Bookshops and stationary shops

Computer and telecommunications

Electrical goods

Car washes

Barber shops (basic services only)

Markets

Farmers’ markets and morning markets will be allowed to operate from 7am to 11am and are limited to selling vegetables, fruits, groceries, processed chicken, seafood and meat.

Sports and recreation

All individual sports and recreation activities that do not involve physical contact will also be allowed.

Eating out

Dine-in at restaurants and related food businesses will remain closed, and the operating hours announced today of 6am to 10pm for takeaway and delivery will be maintained.

Phase 3

Conditions: Number of daily cases below 2,000; 40% of the population vaccinated; health system at a manageable level

Business listing

Instead of listing what sectors are allowed, the government will move to a “negative list” approach, all economic activities are presumed to be allowed except those on the list.

Not allowed:

Pubs and nightclubs.

Education

Subject to approval by the higher education and health ministries, universities, colleges, polytechnics, skills training centres and similar government institutions will be allowed to resume normal operations.

Social activities and travel

Dining-in at restaurants will be allowed, limited to two customers per table.

Social activities will still be restricted.

Gatherings of up to 10 people within a home will be allowed.

Cross-district travel will be permitted, but interstate bans will remain.

Domestic tourism will be allowed, but the opening of tourist attractions will be subject to risk assessments and strict SOPs.

Transport

Taxis and e-hailing services will be allowed to carry three people at a time, including the driver.

Markets

All markets will be allowed to operate, in line with SOPs.

Entertainment

The creative industry will be allowed to operate, for example live shows without an audience.

Phase 4

Conditions:

Daily cases below 500,

60% of the population vaccinated,

Health system at a safe level

“This last phase will allow us all to return to the norms of daily life where almost all sectors are fully allowed (to operate) subject to the existing SOPs that have been set,” said senior minister for security Ismail Sabri Yaakob today. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Khaled says the way things are going, Malaysia will never exit lockdown

Umno vice-president Mohamed Khaled Nordin says restricting the people’s movement while allowing factories, which are the main source of Covid-19 infections, to operate is akin to applying medicine to the wrong spot. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, June 27, 2021.

THE total lockdown in the country will not end as long as the government allows the manufacturing sector to flout the movement-control order (MCO) standard operating procedure (SOP), said Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

“The main source of infections is not from the ordinary people who break SOP as the daily infections from the community is at a minimum,” said the Umno vice-president in a statement today. “But the data shows that it is the factories and industrial sector that is contributing the most number of cases. They, however, are the golden boys and have been given many exemptions from the SOP and are allowed to operate.” He said while it is expected for the government to extend MCO 3.0, which was supposed to end tomorrow, Putrajaya does not seem to have any alternative plans. “Until when will we be under half-baked lockdowns?” he asked. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin this morning said MCO 3.0 will not end tomorrow. He said it will continue until the daily Covid-19 cases drop to under 4,000, Bernama reported today. He said the government will announce more comprehensive assistance to all groups of society tomorrow or on Tuesday. The current total lockdown began on June 1 and was supposed to last until June 14, but has now been extended twice. “Now, they say the movement-control order (MCO) is about to end. I want to say that from now on, we don’t call it MCO, but we say we are in a particular phase and now, we are in phase one of the recovery plan until July, maybe middle of the month or so,” he told reporters after visiting the vaccination centre at the Sunway Pyramid Convention today. “It is wrong to say June 28 is the end of the MCO. “I want to say we are still in the first phase of the national recovery plan, and this will continue until the threshold value of below 4,000 cases is reached, cases in the intensive care units have dropped from the critical level and vaccinations have increased.” Khalid said restricting the people’s movement while allowing factories to operate is akin to applying medicine to the wrong spot. “This is like applying medicine to the places that are not hurting while leaving open wounds untreated,” he said. He said the government should stop “studying” and distribute cash to help the affected parties immediately. “The government should also start managing the states and areas with different infection rates differently. Locking down the whole country is an easy fix that punishes all and sundry unfairly,” he said. “And thirdly, the government should monitor the factories that are contributing the most number of infections. These factors should be dealt with directly and not by locking down the whole country.” Despite almost a month of total lockdown, Malaysia registered 5,586 new Covid-19 infections today, bringing the total to 734,038. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

