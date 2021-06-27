FAILURE, UTTER FAILURE – NEW CASES STAY ABOVE 5K LEVEL AT 5,586 – EVEN AS INCOMPETENT MUHYIDDIN ANNOUNCES INDEFINITE EXTENSION OF ‘TOTAL LOCKDOWN’

The number of new Covid-19 cases today is at 5,586 marking a slight drop from yesterday’s tally of 5,803, according to statistics released by the Health Ministry.

This makes for a cumulative total of 734,048 cases in the country.

Selangor has the most number of fresh cases with 2,212, followed by Kuala Lumpur (628), Sarawak (513) and Negri Sembilan (501).

Aside from that, Malacca (380), Johor (312), Perak (229), Sabah (190), Penang (138), Kelantan (133), Kedah (129), Pahang (118), Labuan (83),Terengganu (16) and Putrajaya (4) all reported new cases.

The northern state of Perlis however, reported no new cases. MKINI

Daily Covid-19 cases stay above 5,000 as PM announces extension of Phase One curbs