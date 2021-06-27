FAILURE, UTTER FAILURE – NEW CASES STAY ABOVE 5K LEVEL AT 5,586 – EVEN AS INCOMPETENT MUHYIDDIN ANNOUNCES INDEFINITE EXTENSION OF ‘TOTAL LOCKDOWN’

Perdana Menteri, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin diiringi Menteri Perdagangan Antarabangsa dan Industri, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (kanan) dan Menteri Pertahanan, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (kiri) bercakap semasa sidang media selepas mempengerusikan mesyuarat kabinet pertama kerajaan baharu di Bangunan Perdana Putra, Putrajaya. foto SYAFIQ AMBAK, 11 MAC 2020.

New Covid-19 cases at 5,586, none in Perlis

The number of new Covid-19 cases today is at 5,586 marking a slight drop from yesterday’s tally of 5,803, according to statistics released by the Health Ministry.

This makes for a cumulative total of 734,048 cases in the country.

Selangor has the most number of fresh cases with 2,212, followed by Kuala Lumpur (628), Sarawak (513) and Negri Sembilan (501).

Aside from that, Malacca (380), Johor (312), Perak (229), Sabah (190), Penang (138), Kelantan (133), Kedah (129), Pahang (118), Labuan (83),Terengganu (16) and Putrajaya (4) all reported new cases.

The northern state of Perlis however, reported no new cases. MKINI

Daily Covid-19 cases stay above 5,000 as PM announces extension of Phase One curbs

View from the top of the vaccination rooms at the vaccine distribution centre, SPICE, Penang, June 10, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin
KUALA LUMPUR — Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reported 5,586 new Covid-19 cases today, still far from the threshold that would lift certain restrictions needed to get the economy back on the recovery path.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced this afternoon that the restrictions under the phase will continue as cases have not dipped below the 4,000 limit set in the NRP.

MKINI / MALAY MAIL

