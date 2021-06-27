MUHYIDDIN STUNS MALAYSIA – EXTENDS FMCO INDEFINITELY – ‘UNTIL COVID-19 CASES IS LESS THAN 4,000 A DAY’ – DRAGGING THE ENTIRE COUNTRY INTO HIS POLITICAL FIGHT TO STAY IN POWER – DESPITE CLEAR & ALARMING SIGNS HIS NATIONAL RECOVERY PLAN IS NOT WORKING

Lockdown will not end on Monday (June 28), says PM

PETALING JAYA : The nationwide lockdown will not end on Monday (June 28), says Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The Prime Minister said on Sunday (June 27) that first phase will continue until the threshold value for Covid-19 cases is less than 4,000 cases a day.

He added that the government will announce more comprehensive assistance to all groups of society either on Monday or Tuesday.

On May 28, the Prime Minister announced that the country will go into a lockdown for 14 days from June 1, with only the essential economic and service sectors being allowed to operate.

At that time, the healthcare system was deemed to be breaking down as the number of Covid-19 cases had breached the 8, 000 mark and new variants had emerged.

Muhyiddin then said that should this first phase of lockdown succeed in reducing the number of daily cases, the government would move on to the second phase of four weeks that allows some economic sectors to open provided no large gatherings are involved and physical distancing is practised.

“Phase Two of the lockdown is expected to last for four weeks after Phase One ends.

“After that, Phase Three would start with the implementation of the movement control order where no social activities are allowed, ” Muhyiddin had said, stating that all decisions to move from one phase to the next is subject to risk assessments by the Health Ministry.

– Bernama

.