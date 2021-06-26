‘STUBBORN’ MUHYIDDIN EXPECTED TO KEEP THE PEOPLE LOCKED UP – DESPITE FMCO EXPIRING ON JUNE 28 – RATHER THAN ADMIT HIS FAR-FETCHED RECOVERY PLAN WILL NEVER WORK – WITH HIS CLUELESS GOVT TOTALLY OUT OF ITS DEPTH IN CONTAINING COVID-19

However, with less than 54 hours to go, the outlined targets set by Putrajaya for the country to move into Phase 2 of the National Recovery Plan have not been met.

According to the exit plan, a transition can’t take place unless three main targets are met. This means Phase 1 is likely to be extended beyond Monday.

The main criteria to enter Phase 2 is for daily new Covid-19 cases to be below 4,000, ICU capacity to be at “moderate” levels and for 10 percent of the population to be fully vaccinated.

However, the seven-day average for Covid-19 cases as of today was 5,351, while the number of patients in ICU today (866) is almost as high as what it was when the total lockdown began on June 1 (872).

And according to the Special Committee On Covid-19 Vaccine Supply (JKJAV), only six percent of the population has been fully vaccinated as of last night.

De facto vaccination minister Khairy Jamaluddin has said that Malaysia is only expected to have 10 percent of its population fully vaccinated by mid-July.

The government appears to be gearing up to extend the lockdown with Khairy saying Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will be announcing more economic assistance soon.

Phase 2 of the exit plan will not be significantly different for most people as social sectors – including activities such as dining in – will remain closed.

Phase 2 will only see a slight easing of restrictions on business activity. Businesses that are allowed to operate can do so with 80 percent of their workforce on the premises.

