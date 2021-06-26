NO END IN SIGHT – 5,803 NEW CASES DESPITE NEARLY A FULL MONTH IN TOTAL LOCKDOWN – WITH PM MUHYIDDIN NOW ACCUSED OF PUSHING ORDINARY PEOPLE INTO THE ARMS OF LOAN SHARKS & MONEY LENDERS – AFTER FAILING TO DELIVER FINANCIAL AID TO THE PEOPLE

Covid-19 (June 26) – 5,803 new cases, not looking good for Pahang and Malacca

The Health Ministry today reported 5,803 new Covid-19 cases.

New case counts in Pahang (220) and Malacca (355) have been trending up over the past seven days.

The districts of Kuantan and Temerloh are among the worst-hit regions in Pahang currently.

In Malacca, the new cases reported today were 86.6 percent higher than the average over the past seven days.

Selangor (2,108)

Negeri Sembilan (741)

Kuala Lumpur (628)

Sarawak (491)

Malacca (355)

Johor (329)

Pahang (220)

Sabah (189)

Kedah (186)

Penang (160)

Perak (137)

Kelantan (103)

Labuan (99)

Terengganu (29)

Putrajaya (24)

Perlis (4) – MKINI

Allowing moneylenders to operate will only get more into debt, says Tok MatA

THE housing and local government ministry’s decision to allow moneylenders to operate will only push those who are strapped for money to seek their services and further into debt, said Mohamad Hasan.

“Is this the way the ministry wants to help those who are in financial difficulty? Where is the logic in encouraging the public to get into debt? Is this a responsible strategy to help in recovery,” he asked in a statement posted on his Facebook page today.

The former Negeri Semblian menteri besar, often called Tok Mat, said that the move was absurd and would push people further into debt.

On Wednesday, the ministry announced that community credit companies or moneylenders registered under it are allowed to operate during phase one of the movement-control order (MCO) with immediate effect.

The ministry said the decision was made at the National Security Council (NSC) special meeting chaired by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on June 18.

It said these companies would need to apply for permission to operate through the International Trade Industry Ministry by accessing its Covid-19 Intelligent Management System (CIMS) 3.0 portal via notification.miti.gov.my effective today.

Mohamad said the ministry should instead use its cash reserves to help those in need.

“The people are in dire need of appropriate economic assistance during the extended movement-control order 3.0 period,” he said in the post. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

