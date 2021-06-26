‘I WILL NEVER FORGET UNTIL I AM 6 FEET UNDER’ – MALAYSIANS, RICH & POOR FROM BILLIONAIRE TONY FERNANDES TO THINESH KUMAR, AN ORDINARY CITIZEN NOW LEFT WITH ‘NO BUSINESS, NO MONEY & NO PLACE IN GOVT HOSPITAL’, REMEMBER THEIR UNPRECEDENTED SUFFERING – EVEN AS THEY WORRY MALAYSIA MAY NEVER BE ABLE TO SHAKE OFF COVID-19 – ‘ANYONE WHO SAYS THEY’RE PREPARED FOR COVID IS TALKING RUBBISH’

PETALING JAYA: Thinesh Kumar Chigasamy was a budding entrepreneur until misfortune struck in the form of Covid-19.
He and three friends opened a restaurant at the end of 2019 after some success with a small business he had started with his wife supplying food to canteens and cafeterias.
Thinesh once again turned to his wife’s culinary talents. She started cooking nasi lemak, curry puffs and other Malay dishes and Thinesh would deliver these to a cafeteria at Kajang Hospital.
Then more bad luck struck. The 40-year old Thinesh, a diabetic on insulin treatment, became severely ill in the middle of last year after suffering abdominal problems for a few years and getting treatment at Selayang Hospital’s outpatient clinic.
Last October, doctors found a growth in his pancreas and scheduled surgery for June 11.
But the operation did not take place. The hospital told Thinesh that it was “too occupied” with Covid-19 cases and urged him to get the surgery done at the private wing of the same hospital. It would cost him about RM30,000. Meanwhile, he was told to leave the hospital.
His wife, Devasundari, who worked as an art teacher, also lost her job last October, and with that, the RM1,200 she was earning. The family had been depending solely on the food supply business, which brings in about RM800 a month, a far cry from the RM4,000 monthly income before the MCO.
“I can’t stand watching my husband suffer. He is in a lot of pain and his whole right leg is numb.
“I cannot afford the RM30,000 surgery, I have told the people at the hospital, but they said only private wards were available,” she said.
Pertubuhan Masyarakat Mesra Malaysia chief J Karen Kasthuri, upon hearing of their plight started raising funds for the couple on Facebook with all donations going to Devasundari’s bank account. The target is RM35,000 and a little more than RM17,000 has so far been raised.
FMT has contacted the Selangor health director for comment since the Selayang Hospital director’s post is vacant.
I will never forget ‘the good and bad’, says Tony Fernandes
PETALING JAYA: The biggest lesson that AirAsia co-founder Tony Fernandes has learnt from the Covid-19 crisis is knowing who your friends are, and that he will never forget them even long after he is “buried 6ft underground”.
Answering a question on what was the biggest lesson he had learnt from the pandemic on BFM’s Breakfast Grille yesterday, he said these friends were both positive and negative, adding that the 90% of the passengers who chose to keep their money in credit accounts instead of demanding for refunds were amazing.
“There are partners who made so much money from you for 19 years, and then drop you like a hot potato, and start wanting to sue you and send you notices. I am going to remember them after I am buried 6ft under. And I am going to remember the people who stood up for us. I am not a fair-weather friend,” he said.
Paying tribute to those who opted to keep their refunds in a credit shell, Fernandes assured them that they would get their money back but he did not give a specific deadline.
He said the biggest support was from these passengers who were understanding enough to give the airline a chance to survive.
“Our gratitude to these people who said ‘don’t worry AirAsia, we want you to survive, we will use that credit later’. These also included people who are struggling, and that is an amazing thing for 90% to say okay.
“I don’t have a big benefactor shareholder who can top up and do the refunds, we have to be real about our survivability now,” he said.
He said money does not “grow on trees” and if everyone asked for their refunds, the company would go bust. AirAsia, he said, also has large amounts of money owed to it, citing the US$200 million (RM800 million) tied up in Airbus.
“I like to cancel the order and get my money back. I have money tied up all over the place. We have been transparent, we have been open, I have been abused, we have answered questions, no one has been transparent like us.”
Fernandes said those owed money can soon spend their credit on food, hotels and buying groceries, adding that AirAsia’s new ecosystem will make this possible.
“We are also thankful to the leasing companies and other creditors who have supported AirAsia which includes some banks, they have been amazing.”
Insisting that the low-cost airline business model was still viable and the same despite the setback brought about by Covid-19, he admitted that he never thought in February 2020 that they would not still be flying in June this year.
“I thought I have seen everything, every crisis. So anyone who says they were prepared for Covid is talking rubbish. I learnt that having more cash is always a plus.” FMT
