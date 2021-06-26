USE YOUR BRAIN, DON’T DO ANYTHING STUPID – AGAIN! DOCTORS’ GROUP TELL BUNGLING MUHYIDDIN REGIME TO RELAX FMCO, ALLOW SECTORS THAT DON’T ADD TO CLUSTERS TO OPERATE – AS IT BECOMES OBVIOUS MUHYIDDIN’S ‘TOTAL LOCKDOWN’ A FAILURE & UNTENABLE – EVEN AS HEALTH DG DEFENDS FMCO, INSISTS IT ‘PREVENTED CATASTROPHE’

Don’t do anything rash, let sectors without clusters reopen, say doctors

PETALING JAYA: A doctors’ group has urged the government not to resort to any knee-jerk reactions but instead relax the movement control order (MCO) and allow sectors that do not contribute to Covid-19 clusters to reopen.

The Federation of Private Medical Practitioners’ Association Malaysia (FPMPAM) said any move to tighten the current “total lockdown” now would be meaningless as it should have been imposed more strictly from the onset.

FPMPAM president Dr Steven Chow said the economic impact of tightening the lockdown under the present circumstances would be devastating, and instead called for relaxations to the MCO.

Although advocating for some leeway to be given to economic sectors, he maintained that strict SOPs should be put in place.

“To tighten the screws now is clearly a late knee-jerk response as the economy will be badly affected. The numbers have not come down sufficiently despite the fact that we are not doing enough tests.

“In fact, our testing standard is below the World Health Organization’s (WHO) standards. (The rise in sporadic cases) is not surprising as the virus spreads within households, communities and districts,” he said.

Chow added that the vaccination programme should be expedited, pointing out that private general practitioners were being deterred from taking part in the roll-out due to the bureaucracy in the registration process.

Former deputy health minister Dr Lee Boon Chye also said the lockdown implemented since June 1 had failed to bring down Covid-19 cases, pointing out that the majority of clusters were coming from workplaces.

These clusters, particularly those in factories, then led to infections among the community and caused sporadic cases, he said.

Lee added that it was highly possible that the spread of Covid-19 in factory clusters was in workers’ hostels or when they were travelling to their workplaces.

“Health officers can conduct spot checks on factories or construction sites to see if they are adhering to the SOPs. But how about the situation in the hostels, which is after they return from work?” he asked, adding that hostels’ living conditions needed to be improved.

He echoed Chow in advising the government against enforcing a stricter lockdown, but instead proposed that enhanced MCOs be imposed on localities with high Covid-19 cases. FMT

Catastrophe avoided because of lockdown, says Health DG

PETALING JAYA: The lockdown imposed has managed to avert a catastrophe, says Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The Health director-general told Astro Awani that the country was facing the possibility of 13,000 Covid-19 cases per day in mid-June and the number could have skyrocketed to 40,000 a few weeks later.

“We managed to flatten the curve of infections but a lot still needs to be done to further reduce the number of cases.

“As long as there is movement and gatherings of people in some sectors, we will remain at the stage we are at the moment.

“If others are stubborn, we can bring about change personally by controlling our own movements, saving ourselves and our family,” he said.

He said this was more important as the Beta and Delta variants of the virus have a higher infection and death rate.

“We are in the midst of a war and saving our country has to be a priority. If not, we can face the same fate as India,” he said. ANN

