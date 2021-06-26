Padang Rengas MP Nazri Abdul Aziz claimed he was “only joking” that he was going abroad on holiday for two months.

Instead, he said he was registering his son for school, and that he followed protocol.

“I’m going to register my son for school, it’s not a holiday… After registering him I’ll come back.

“I only jokingly told (The Star) that it was a holiday,” he said when contacted.

Nazri’s son – the youngest of his four children – is five years old.

He declined to go into detail about which country he was headed to or what type of school his son was enrolling in.

“Let’s not drag children into this, what’s important is that it’s all according to the procedure,” Nazri said.

Yesterday, Nazri was cited by The Star as saying that he would be leaving the country for two months and will only be back two weeks before Parliament reconvenes in order to quarantine.

“Just to relax and after that, I will be back,” he was quoted as saying.

The Padang Rengas MP told Malaysiakini that he had all the necessary paperwork to leave the country.

“I applied to go out of the country from the government, and it was approved.

“I also received a visa from the country I’m headed to,” he said.

According to current guidelines set out by the Immigration Department, leaving the country during the movement control order for travel and holidays is not allowed.

However, leaving the country for educational purposes, as well as business reasons are allowed.

MKINI

.