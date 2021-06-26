Padang Rengas MP Nazri Abdul Aziz said the list of 25 BN lawmakers against coalition chief Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will be revealed by their spokesperson Hishammuddin Hussein when it is necessary to do so.
Until then, Nazri said he will speak on behalf of the group.
“I am their representative. There is no need for them to come out because we don’t want to confuse the situation.
The declaration, as Nazri related it, supports Hishammuddin to represent the signatories in talks with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.
This was reportedly done when the king was meeting with political leaders earlier this month as the signatories did not trust Zahid – whom they believe is trying to align Umno with PKR president Anwar Ibrahim.
The Padang Rengas MP has repeated multiple times that the declaration is not meant to back Hishammuddin as prime minister or deputy prime minister.
Meanwhile, Nazri also hit back at Pasir Salak MP Tajuddin Abdul Rahman – after the latter said he pitied the former and questioned why the 24 other MPs are keeping silent.
“Tajuddin is not one of the 25… He says he pities me, but I pity him because we don’t want him,” he said.
He added that the group did not want Tajuddin among them as he was “very controversial” and would be a liability.
On a related matter, Nazri claimed that five other MPs have signed a separate declaration to uphold the Umno general assembly’s decision not to align with Anwar and the DAP, and to sever ties with Perikatan Nasional once the 15th general election comes around.
This, he said, meant that they too did not support Zahid.
“Because Zahid wants to be with Anwar and DAP,” he said.
In October last year, Zahid allegedly signed a letter to the king, pledging support for Anwar.
Zahid’s office claimed the letter was fake, but Nazri and other detractors claim otherwise. MKINI
Cops confirm Istana has lodged report on ‘Hishammuddin’s letter’
KUALA LUMPUR: Police have confirmed receiving a report from a representative from Istana Negara regarding a letter allegedly written by foreign minister Hishammuddin Hussein to appear before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to present the support of MPs he has.
Without divulging further details, Kuala Lumpur police chief Azmi Abu Kassim said the report was received at the Brickfields district police headquarters today.
“The complainant received a message on WhatsApp saying that Istana Negara has received a letter from BN for the purpose of forming a new Malaysian government.
“The complainant then checked with Istana Negara and found that the letter was not received by the palace and suspected that the stamp was fake,” he said today.
Anuar said his team was currently investigating the matter under Section 504 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998.
Yesterday, Hishammuddin’s press secretary, Mohd Hafiz Ariffin lodged a police report at Dang Wangi IPD regarding a letter allegedly written to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, claiming that Hishammuddin, who is also the BN treasurer-general, had the support to become the new prime minister.
According to him, the letter was fake and was disseminated with the intention of tarnishing Hishammuddin’s reputation as well as creating public confusion. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
