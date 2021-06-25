YOU PITY ME? I PITY YOU! IN BATTLE OF THE BOORS – NAZRI HITS BACK AT ‘LIABILITY’ TAJUDDIN – INSISTS HIS 25 BN MPs KEEPING SILENT SO AS TO LET HIM ‘LEAD THE FACTION & IN ORDER TO HAVE ONE VOICE’

Don’t doubt silence of 25 Barisan MPs, Nazri tells Tajuddin

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman should not doubt the silence of the 25 MPs who signed the letter of consent to give Barisan Nasional treasurer-general Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein the mandate to meet the King, says Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz.

The Padang Rengas MP said the 25 Barisan MPs have agreed for him (Nazri) to lead the faction, in order to have “one voice” to avoid public confusion.

“So that is why they are not talking. We don’t want to confuse the matter. But I can assure Tajuddin that the sun will rise in the east tomorrow.

“I have the support of the 25 MPs. But he (Tajuddin) is certainly not one of them,” said Nazri in jest on Friday (June 25).

The former minister and Barisan secretary-general was responding to Tajuddin, who was quoted by a news portal as questioning the silence and commitment of the 25 Barisan MPs.

Tajuddin also said he sympathised with Nazri, as it may mean that he did not enjoy the support of the 25 MPs after all.

Without mincing his words, Nazri labelled Tajuddin as a “liability” as he cited the recent disastrous May 12 press conference on the LRT train crash, which saw him being terminated as the Prasarana chairman.

Nazri also questioned Tajuddin’s relevance in politics, given the bad press that the Pasir Salak MP tends to attract.

“So, I think he shouldn’t pity me. In fact, I pity him,” said Nazri.

Earlier this week, Nazri dropped a bombshell after he told Sinar Harian that 25 MPs have signed statutory declaration (SDs) to give Hishammuddin the mandate to meet the King and set the record straight against support for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the next prime minister.

Previously, Nazri said the 25 MPs do not trust party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to represent Umno if an audience is granted by the King in the future.

However, he clarified on Thursday (June 24) that the 25 Barisan MPs had signed a letter of consent and not SDs as reported.

Last October, Ahmad Zahid allegedly gave a letter to the King, pledging the support of all Umno MPs to Anwar to be prime minister.

However, Ahmad Zahid’s office later claimed the letter was fake.

ANN

