U.S. CHILD RAPIST ARRESTED BY FBI IN KEPONG, MALAYSIA!

PETALING JAYA: An American fugitive wanted for various sexual offences, including against children, was located in Malaysia by the US’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

In a statement, FBI Seattle said 38-year-old Scott Barry Uchida was arrested by Malaysian police on April 21 in Kepong, Kuala Lumpur.

“Uchida is wanted for second-degree rape, second-degree rape of a child, promoting commercial sexual abuse of a minor, and third-degree rape of a child in King County (in Washington),” it said.

In January 2018, Kirkland police had received a report from a 15-year-old who alleged that she was raped, forced into prostitution and coerced into recruiting others by two men.

Kirkland police then launched a probe into the commercial sexual exploitation, rape and unlawful imprisonment of three juvenile victims between 2015 and 2018.

Uchida was identified as one of the men who raped her. He had apparently met the victim through a social media platform when she was just 12.

“Uchida took the victim to a Seattle apartment where he threatened violence against her and her family members and held her against her will.

“In March 2021, Kirkland police requested FBI Seattle’s assistance in locating Uchida, who was thought to have fled the country.”

FBI Seattle thanked the Malaysian police, immigration department and the US embassy in Kuala Lumpur for coordinating Uchida’s deportation for him to face charges in King County.

“Thanks to the successful international partnerships and FBI’s global reach, fugitives from justice can find few places to hide,” said Donald M Voiret, the special agent in charge of locating Uchida.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

