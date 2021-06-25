YOU ‘KOREK’ RM138 BIL BY BORROWING DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY – AND YET THE PEOPLE HAVE NO MONEY TO BUY FOOD: NAJIB DEMANDS TO KNOW HOW MUHYIDDIN HAS SPENT THE MONEY – ‘WHY ARE YOU BORROWING BILLIONS EVERY OTHER DAY BUT THE AID HASN’T REACHED THE PEOPLE DURING MCO 3.0 & FMCO?

Where is the aid when bonds are being sold, asks Najib

Former prime minister Najib Razak today took a jibe at the government for not channelling enough aid to the people who are affected by the Covid-19 lockdown despite selling bonds to raise funds.

“RM138.53 billion was borrowed directly or indirectly, ‘dug’ (dikorek) or sold in the first six months of 2021 alone,” he said on his Facebook.

Najib also shared screenshots of auctions of the Malaysian Government Securities (MGS) and Government Investment Issues (GII) in the Facebook post.

MGS are interest-bearing bonds issued by the government through Bank Negara Malaysia to raise long-term funds from the domestic capital market to finance the government’s development expenditure.

GII, meanwhile, are long-term non-interest-bearing government securities which are based on Islamic principles, and issued by the government to raise funds for developmental expenditure.

“Why are you borrowing billions every other day but the aid hasn’t reached the people during the movement-control order 3.0 and the total lockdown?” he said.

He added that the maturity date for the debt instruments is 2031 and 2040.

He said it was a known fact that the government had to borrow because its revenue has been affected by the slow economy since the emergency and after forking out RM600 billion in various economic stimulus packages.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.