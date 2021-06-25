BOMBSHELL – IN MOVE SEEN AS AIMED TO PRE-EMPT THE AGONG, ‘FIGHTING FOR POLITICAL LIFE’ MUHYIDDIN REGIME CHALLENGES THE MONARCHIES – THE KING CAN ONLY CALL FOR PARLIAMENT TO RECONVENE ON ADVICE OF CABINET EVEN WHEN EMERGENCY HAS BEEN DECLARED, PRONOUNCES AG – DIRECTLY CONTRADICTING THE VIEWS OF MANY EXPERTS INCLUDING BERSATU’S OWN SENATE PRESIDENT RAIS YATIM

The law requires the cabinet to advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on when His Majesty is allowed to convene Parliament, said Attorney-General Idrus Harun.

In a statement today, Idrus argued that various cases in the past had established that Article 40(1) and (1A) of the Federal Constitution limited the Agong’s use of discretion to very specific circumstances and the convening of Parliament was not one of them.

Idrus argued that although Article 150 conferred powers to the Agong to promulgate ordinances during an emergency, the Privy Council had established in the case of Teh Cheng Poh v PP (1979) 1 MLJ 50 that such powers are only “conferred nominally” and was bound by Article 40 to act on the advice of the cabinet.

Article 40, said Idrus, therefore superseded Paragraph 14(1)(b) of the Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021, which stipulated that Parliament could be “summoned, prorogued and dissolved on a date as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong thinks appropriate”.

On June 16, the king and the Conference of Rulers had separately urged Putrajaya to convene Parliament as soon as possible.

The rulers wanted MPs to debate the emergency ordinances and ways of tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than a week later, Putrajaya has not committed to an exact date to do so.

Instead, the speakers of both the upper and lower houses said a “hybrid” sitting – involving in-person and online participation – can take place by the first week of September at the latest.

There is widespread speculation that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin was trying to delay the convening of Parliament over fears that a sitting will prove that he no longer enjoyed the confidence of the majority of MPs.

King can only call for Parliament to reconvene on the advice of Cabinet, says AG

PETALING JAYA: The King can only call for Parliament to reconvene on the advice of the Cabinet or a minister acting under the general authority of the Cabinet, says the Attorney General.

Tan Sri Idrus Harun said even then, the Prime Minister has to set a date at least 28 days before a new term begins at the Dewan Rakyat.

“The date can also be amended,” he said in a statement on Friday (June 25). responding to views held by several groups on Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s power to call for Parliament to reconvene.

Idrus said the King’s position does not change even when Emergency has been declared.

Idrus said Article 40(1) and (1A) of the Federal Constitution stipulates that the King must act on the advice of the Cabinet or a minister acting under the general authority of the Cabinet.

He also explained that while Article 55(1) of the Federal Constitution gives the King the power to call for Parliament to reconvene, it has no effect for as long as the Emergency is in force, as stipulated under Paragraph 14(1)(a) of the Emergency Ordinance.

Paragraph 14(1)(a) of the Emergency Ordinance states that for as long as the Emergency is in force, the provisions relating to the summoning, proroguing and dissolution of Parliament in the Federal Constitution shall have no effect.

Additionally, Paragraph 14(1)(b) of the Emergency Ordinance gives the King the power to summon Parliament on a date “as the King thinks appropriate”.

“In line with the King’s position as a constitutional monarch, his power to summon Parliament must be done in accordance with the advice of the Cabinet or a minister acting under the general authority of the Cabinet in accordance with Article 40(1) and (1A) of the Federal Constitution,” Idrus said.

On June 16, the King called for Parliament to reconvene as soon as possible after meeting with several political leaders over the course of a few days from June 9.

Parliament has been suspended since January after an Emergency was declared to fight Covid-19. ANN

Rais: King has power when to recall Parliament under emergency