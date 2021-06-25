HISHAM’S PM AMBITIONS AS GOOD AS DEAD? ‘I PITY NAZRI. HE THOUGHT THE MPs WERE WITH HIM. THEY MAY NOT BE’ – UMNO ELECTION DIRECTOR TAJUDDIN SCOFFS AT NAZRI’S 25 SDs CLAIM – ‘DON’T TELL ME THEY DON’T CARE IF THEY ARE NOMINATED IN THE NEXT ELECTIONS. I DON’T THINK THEY ARE WILLING TO SACRIFICE TO THAT EXTENT’

PETALING JAYA: Umno’s Tajuddin Abdul Rahman has questioned the silence and commitment of Barisan Nasional (BN) MPs who purportedly back a move against the coalition’s chief, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

This comes after Umno’s Padang Rengas MP Nazri Aziz claimed that 25 out of 41 BN MPs had signed statutory declarations backing BN treasurer-general Hishammuddin Hussein to represent them before the King if they were to be called for an audience instead of Zahid, the BN chairman.

“Why didn’t they (the 25 MPs) come out to support Nazri’s public statement? They’re all silent,” Tajuddin told FMT.

“I pity Nazri. He thought the MPs were with him. They may not be.”

The Umno Supreme Council member said the MPs “are also thinking of themselves because they want the party president to give them seats to contest during elections”.

He said the 25 MPs would have made their claims publicly if they were willing to sacrifice their seats.

“Don’t tell me they don’t care whether they are nominated in the next elections. I don’t think they are willing to sacrifice to that extent.”

Tajuddin said although Nazri was his good friend, it was wrong for him to do what he did.

“We are close, but a wrong is a wrong. We must listen to the party, abide by the party’s decisions, instructions, protocol and be disciplined.

“Just because we are MPs, we don’t have to listen to the party?”

He said Nazri’s move was not good for the party.

Tajuddin said even those with ministerial positions have to toe the party line.

