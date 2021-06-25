SO STRANGE, GREAT TRICKERY MUST BE AFOOT – EVEN AS MUHYIDDIN WAVES THE WHITE FLAG ON EXTENSION TO EMERGENCY RULE! ‘SPECIAL SITTING’ OF PARLIAMENT TO BE HELD IN EARLY AUGUST – BUT ‘HYBRID’ PARLIAMENT TO BE HELD ONLY BY END AUGUST OR SEPTEMBER

Special sitting of Parliament proposed in August

KUALA LUMPUR: Parliament has proposed a special sitting to be held in early August.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Harun and Dewan Negara president Rais Yatim said in a statement today a special parliamentary committee set up to study the possibility of having a hybrid sitting made this decision.

They said the special sitting – to discuss amendments to the Standing Orders to enable a hybrid sitting – will be subjected to strict SOPs.

“This special sitting is important to ensure all senators and MPS take part in matters that need certain Standing Orders to be amended,” they said.

Azhar and Rais added that a hybrid Parliament sitting can be held by the end of August or early September.

“As per His Majesty Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah’s decree on June 16, we would like to say we are ready to hold Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara sittings according to provisions under the Federal Constitution and the Standing Orders.

“A committee has been set up to look into the technical aspects of the hybrid sitting.

“However, we need some time, probably until early September, to fine-tune certain matters before we can commence the hybrid sitting,” they said.

Azhar and Rais also said that under the proposed hybrid sitting, at least 26 MPs or 10 senators need to be present physically in the House, while other MPs or senators can follow the proceeding virtually.

Last week, Istana Negara said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong wants Parliament to reconvene as soon as possible.

The Comptroller of the Royal Household Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said the King was aware of Parliament’s important role in discussing issues involving Covid-19.

Fadil said the King took this stand after being briefed by the special emergency committee and experts, adding that Parliament sittings would allow for the emergency ordinances and the national recovery plan to be debated by MPs.

The royal statement came after a special meeting with the Malay Rulers last Wednesday, chaired by Sultan Abdullah.

The King previously granted separate audiences to 18 political party leaders to discuss the Emergency and measures to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some of the leaders had said that they asked for the Emergency to be lifted and Parliament to be reconvened during their meetings with the King.

Meanwhile, the Malay Rulers in a separate statement said there was no need to extend the Emergency beyond Aug 1. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Hybrid Parliament meetings by end-August or September

THE earliest a hybrid Parliament can convene is end-August or September, said the heads of Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara.

In a statement signed by Dewan Negara president Rais Yatim and Dewan Rakyat speaker Azhar Azizan Harun, they said the Parliament office has set up a special steering committee to hold hybrid Parliament proceedings.

“This committee will be chaired by both the Dewan Rakyat speaker and Dewan Negara president and will include the deputy speakers, deputy president and Parliament secretaries,” the statement said.

After studying the technologies and methodologies needed, the committee has suggested that the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara have hybrid proceedings.

“In general, a hybrid meeting will require the physical presence of 26 MPs and 10 senators to fulfil quorum requirements for Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara,” said the statement.

“The rest of the MPs or senators can choose to attend the meetings in person (subject to Covid-19 SOP) or online.”

Following the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree on June 16 for Parliament to convene as soon as possible and taking into consideration the prime minister’s powers to decide on the dates for the proceedings, the committee has to ensure that hybrid meetings are ready to be held as soon as possible, it said.

“Nevertheless, the Parliament office needs some time to prepare the technical capability, procurement, supplies and conduct training for the meetings to take place,” it added.

Rais and Azhar said they have already informed Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on the matter yesterday.

“The special committee expects all legal issues to be resolved by the end of July and has suggested a special Parliament meeting in early August to make the necessary amendments to the Standing Orders and other issues,” they said.

Given the time needed to amend the Standing Orders, gather MPs’ views and set up the systems, they said the earliest Parliament can hold a hybrid meeting will be at the end of August or first week of September. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

