MALAYSIA ON THE BRINK OF PANDEMONIUM – ‘END THE LOCKDOWN’ – HOWLS OF RAGE & CRIES OF ANGER GROW DEAFENING – EVEN AS NEW CASES HIT 5,812 WITH MUHYIDDIN REGIME STILL CLUELESS ON HOW TO CONTAIN COVID-19 – ‘WHEN A STRATEGY DOES NOT WORK, WE MUST QUICKLY CHANGE SO THAT WE ALL DON’T CONTINUE TO SUFFER’ – INDEED MUHYIDDIN MUST STEP DOWN TO TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE HAVOC OVERTAKING THE NATION

Covid-19 (June 25): 5,812 new cases as ‘total lockdown’ expiry draws near

The Health Ministry today reported 5,812 new Covid-19 cases three days ahead of the expiry of “total lockdown”.

The “total lockdown” version of the movement control order began on June 1 and is set to expire on June 28.

During the week prior to the start of “total lockdown”, the seven-day average for new daily Covid-19 cases was 7,680.

The average over the past seven days was 5,350.

Selangor (2,187)

Kuala Lumpur (771)

Sarawak (673)

Negeri Sembilan (658)

Penang (270)

Malacca (223)

Johor (196)

Kedah (186)

Sabah (156)

Pahang (139)

Labuan (123)

Kelantan (98)

Perak (72)

Terengganu (46)

Putrajaya (14)

Perlis (0)

