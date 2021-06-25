BLOOD ON MUHYIDDIN’S HANDS – WILL HE DARE EXTEND HIS PROVEN FAILURE FMCO AGAIN? HOW WILL THE PEOPLE – WHO ARE ALREADY COMMITTING SUICIDE AS THEIR BUSINESSES FAIL, ROBBING CASH MACHINES TO FEED HUNGRY FAMILIES – REACT IF HE DOES? INSTEAD OF HIDING, HE NEEDS TO ANNOUNCE HIS BUNGLING GOVT’S INTENTION ‘ASAP’ – AS ‘SOON’ AS POSSIBLE & NOT AS ‘SLOWLY’ AS POSSIBLE

If the government is going to extend the MCO after the 28th June 2021 then can the government not wait until the last minute to say so? By the time most people read this it will be Friday 25th June, 2021 already. Only THREE more days.

Either way the Government should inform the people asap. Dont wait until the last minute. We have been keeping the lori sewa fellow on standby for so long. We also cannot even sign anything with clients / buyers etc.

Here are some sad pictures and sad news. I got these via Whatsapp. Taking them at face value.

1. This seems to be an appeal by a young mother who needs rice, milk for her baby and other food stuffs. I am seeing quite a few of these types of messages. Recall the desperate man who was crying on that ‘call in’ program, he said he did not have money to pay for his car instalment.

2. The following picture is equally sad. Obviously the guy has been arrested for trying to crack open an ATM machine? The text that came with this picture said that people are becoming desperate. Obviously the ATM thief bungled – he has been arrested on the spot. Or was he so desperate that he did not care if he got caught?

3. This is the saddest picture of all. The man in the picture committed suicide. There was a horrible video too but please stop viralling that video. A human life has been ended.

The text again says that the man lost his business, he faced pressures (tekanan) that led him to suicide. I am assuming that he is a victim of the present circumstances in the economy.

So to the government, do bear all these in mind. The people are suffering.

-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

.