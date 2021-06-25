FROM ‘CABINET CLUSTER’ TO ‘PARTY REBELS’ – AND HISHAM, ISMAIL SABRI, SHAHIDAN & ANNUAR MUSA ET AL HAVE NO ONE TO BLAME BUT THEIR OWN GREED FOR POWER – WHY DON’T FIGHT TO BE PM OR UMNO CHIEF FROM WITHIN UMNO ITSELF – BUT INSTEAD LATCH ONTO BERSATU FOR LEVERAGE? ‘BURY YOUR ASPIRATIONS, FOLLOW THE PRESIDENT & SUPREME COUNCIL’ – VEEP KHALED NORDIN TELLS RECALCITRANTS

Umno VP urges rebels to bury aspirations, follow president, supreme council

Umno vice-president Khaled Nordin has called for party leaders to set aside personal aspirations and prioritise the party and nation instead.

Party discipline is of paramount importance and this means following the lead of the party’s president and supreme council, he said.

“If Umno wants to survive, then Umno has to stand by the party’s decisions and only that.

“This means the president and the supreme council are the drivers of Umno’s destination… those elected by the party’s delegates are the party’s real representatives.

“Whether we agree with certain individuals or leaders in the party leadership, keep it to ourselves. Party discipline must be maintained,” Khaled said in a Facebook post this morning.

His remarks come as Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi faces internal resistance to his leadership.

Padang Rengas MP Nazri Abdul Aziz claims to have secured signatures from 25 out of 42 BN lawmakers who want Sembrong MP Hishammuddin Hussein to be their spokesperson.

Nazri said this is as they do not trust Zahid to stand by the party’s decision not to align with PKR president Anwar Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, an attempt by Zahid to issue a 14-day ultimatum for the government to reconvene Parliament was doused with cold water by Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who said only the supreme council can decide on the party’s stance.

Khaled said too many overlapping stances by party leaders confused members and the public as to what Umno is actually fighting for.

He added that if the party does not become disciplined, it will be mocked by members and the people, and Umno will then fall and hit rock bottom.

