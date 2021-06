OF ALL PEOPLE – WHY ‘LEAKY’ H20? IF UMNO WANTS REFORM, WHY NOT ‘VERY SENSITIVE’ KHAIRY – IF MALAYSIA IS TO BE REFORMED, THE JURASSIC GROUP MUST BE SHUT OUT – AND IF THEY REFUSE TO GO GRACEFULLY, THEY MUST BE CHASED OUT – AND THIS INCLUDES ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR, ‘MACHIAVELLI’ MAHATHIR, ‘MISSED THE BUS’ KU LI, KLEPTOS NAJIB, ZAHID & OF COURSE ‘DUMB AS DOORKNOBS’ MUHYIDDIN & GANG

IF FOR UMNO REFORM, IT IS MORE APPROPRIATE TO NAME KJ THE PRIME MINISTER CANDIDATE THAN H2O,

After losing power in 2018, UMNO is now constantly struggling while fighting non -stop to regain the Prime Minister’s seat.

Even so, in the current situation, some of us may be able to understand the inadequacy for UMNO President Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to be highlighted as the Prime Ministerial candidate.

Given the court case he is facing, although he claims it is a selective and politically motivated prosecution, but as long as the details of his trial are everyone’s reading material, it is difficult to pin UMNO’s hopes of returning to power if his name is placed as prime minister.

We may also understand the inadequacy of UMNO Deputy President Mohamad Hasan to be nominated as the Prime Ministerial candidate.

With his position only as an Assemblyman and never a Member of Parliament and no administrative experience at the Central level, moreover the Negeri Sembilan BN collapsed when he held the post of Menteri Besar, doubts about his ability are certainly not easy to erase.

Of course, it is not difficult for us to understand that the three UMNO Vice Presidents, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Mahadzir Khalid and Khaled Nordin are beyond the ability, authority and confidence of many to be highlighted as the Prime Ministerial candidate.

They are not Hang Tuah or Hang Jebat, instead they are just Hang Lekir, Hang Lekiu and Hang Kasturi whose names are sometimes mentioned, sometimes forgotten.

At the same time, although Najib Razak is quite popular back in UMNO and among the people at this time, but it is not an easy thing to re -enthrone him as Seri Perdana.

It should be understood that, with the conviction of the court, apart from many more cases awaiting trial, the obstacle for Najib to regain his old post also came from those within UMNO themselves who felt that it was enough for the Pekan MP to be given the opportunity to occupy the Prime Minister’s seat.

They said, they don’t want Najib anymore, other people also want to be the Prime Minister?

For that, who is suitable and should UMNO stand out as the Prime Ministerial candidate to face the next GE15?

Are Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, Hishammmuddin Hussein or Khairy Jamaluddin more worthy of being highlighted where they are among the UMNO leaders who are deemed worthy, but do not hold any position in the party now?

Based on Nazri Aziz’s confession that he led the effort to collect an Affidavit or SD for Hishammuddin, apart from signaling a movement to oppose Zahid Hamidi as UMNO President, it is easy to understand that it is all aimed at placing the Sembrong MP as the future Prime Minister.

Without denying the authority and ability of Tun Hussein Onn’s son, but what UMNO members should think about is that once the party loses and and loses power, it actually needs immediate reforms.

Just as if Ku Li being nominated as the Prime Ministerial candidate does not reflect any reforms in UMNO, naming Hishammuddin or H2O will also produce the same result.

H2O is almost the same age as Zahid Hamidi and is considered the same age as Ismail Sabri or Khaled Nordin.

What’s more, H2O is not a really brave leader because he once apologized after wielding a dagger and then chose not to contest any position in the 2018 election, after UMNO lost power.

For most people in UMNO, his non -contesting action reflects his unwillingness to take on the responsibility of restoring the party after the lack of power and just having fun wallowing in the party with power in the government that can also be grasped.

If it really wants reforms and wants to boost rejuvenation in the party, UMNO actually has no choice but to dare to nominate a young candidate to be the Prime Minister.

In most other countries, there are already many putting young leaders as Prime Minister and the results are quite gratifying.

Looking at the list of young leaders in UMNO now, KJ is the most suitable candidate to be entrusted with the responsibility.

His reputation has always stood out in whatever ministry duties assigned to him, including coordinating the current Covid19 immunization program.

Although it is acknowledged that there are some weaknesses in the task he carries out, but if others are given the trust, of course more problems will arise.

Apart from that, when UMNO had no power, KJ also did not run away or hide, and even offered himself for the post of UMNO President in the last 2018 election.

His ability to get 61 votes compared to Zahid Hamidi who got 99 votes, but was able to beat Ku Li who got 30 votes, is a reflection of the relatively strong support for him as well as the desire for reform.

For that, in the chaos that still continues in UMNO now, the only cure is to not procrastinate on reforms.

With KJ named the Prime Ministerial candidate, the possibility of UMNO being able to gain the support of the people and young people is brighter, as well as being able to make all kinds of jurassic in UMNO now self-aware and know to resign.

UMNO’s defeat in the 2018 GE should not only make the elderly in UMNO give way to the young, but also make H2O, whose supporters are mostly the elderly, no longer relevant.

UMNO with KJ as the Prime Ministerial candidate is more able to change with the new class taking over the reins of leadership at all levels to replace the old faces of the current ones.

After all, let’s see, the chaos and chaos in UMNO now is due to the turmoil and because of the Jurassic group who are relentlessly causing problems that are solely based on greed for power that has not yet nested in their hearts.

Until when do the young people who are competent and educated just want to be spectators to the old people who are constantly fighting for power?

