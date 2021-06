PETALING JAYA: The private vaccination programme in the country will likely start in August, the vaccine coordinating minister Khairy Jamaluddin said.

According to Khairy, the private vaccination market in the country has been delayed due to the limited global vaccine supply.

“We anticipate that the private market can take off by August this year,” he said during an engagement session with the national chamber of commerce and industry of Malaysia (NCCIM) today.

He added that the private market would allow industry players to procure their own vaccine supply.

