WHO IS MORE TREASONOUS – MUHYIDDIN FOR REFUSING TO HEED ROYAL CALL TO CONVENE PARLIAMENT ‘ASAP’ – OR ZAHID FOR GIVING HIM 14 DAYS TO DO SO? AND WHEN SPEAKING OF BETRAYAL, WAN SAIFUL SHOULD WATCH HIS OWN BACK – AMID TALK OF HISHAM-AZMIN-ISMAIL SABRI TAKEOVER, WHERE WILL THAT LEAVE BERSATU & THE LIKES OF HAMZAH – WILL THEY HAVE TO CEDE ‘TERRITORY’?

As the power struggle intensifies, rival politicians are accusing each other of committing treason against the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Malay rulers.
Training his guns on Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Bersatu information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan charged that the Umno president appeared determined to create a rift among Malay politicians and destablise the government.
He was referring to Zahid’s June 21 “ultimatum” to the government to reopen Parliament within 14 days and the latter’s statement that failing to do so would amount to treason against the king.
“Our country practises the constitutional monarchy system and parliamentary democracy. The king acts upon the advice of the government. The question of treason does not arise. This is about government administration based on law and the constitution.
“So if the notice to call for Parliament to convene is 28 days, which rule is he referring to with regard to his 14-day threat?
“Furthermore, the rulers have emphasised the importance of political stability. When Zahid deliberately threatens this stability, who is committing treason?” he asked in a statement today.
Zahid’s ultimatum had come following the Agong’s statement after the Conference of Rulers that Parliament should be reconvened as soon as possible.
Prior to this, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had said Parliament can reconvene in September or October when the nation enters the third phase of the recovery plan after Covid-19 cases drop to below 2,000 per day.
Parliament, which was suspended after the Emergency was announced in January, last met in December.
Zahid doesn’t represent all in Umno
Meanwhile, Wan Saiful said he has drawn a distinction between Zahid and Umno, noting how various quarters within the party differed with the president and his allies on this issue.
“Umno’s grassroots have decades of experience in the political struggle for religion, race and country.
“They want to see unity in Malay politics and reject attempts to return DAP to government, what more efforts to make (opposition leader) Anwar Ibrahim prime minister,” he added.
Speculation is rife that Anwar, who is also PKR president, has joined hands with Zahid and former premier Najib Abdul Razak again in his latest bid to become prime minister.
Yesterday, Umno’s Nazri Abdul Aziz told Malaysiakini that the party does not need Anwar anymore. He also revealed that Zahid had lost the trust of a sizeable number of BN lawmakers.
According to him, 25 out of 42 BN lawmakers have signed a declaration pledging support for Sembrong MP Hishammuddin Hussein as their spokesperson.
Zahid has dismissed Nazri’s claim while Hishammuddin has remained tight-lipped on the matter. MKINI
