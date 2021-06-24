MUHYIDDIN & INNER CIRCLE’S BIG DRAMA – WHAT ARE THEY REALLY AFTER? FOR SURE THEY KNOW THEIR SPEAKER ART HARUN WILL BLOCK ANY NO-CONFIDENCE VOTE AGAINST MUHYIDDIN – SO WHY ARE THEY SO DESPERATE TO BUY TIME?

Don’t worry, no-confidence motion won’t happen, says Najib

A NO-CONFIDENCE motion against Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, even if there is one, will not happen if Parliament convenes soon as the speaker will not allow it, said Najib Razak.

The former prime minister, writing on his Facebook, said the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government-appointed Dewan Rakyat speaker will reject such motions from being debated.

“Many have wrongly assumed that such a motion would take place if Parliament reconvenes. Not true,” said the Pekan MP.

“Such a motion would not see the light of the day as long as the speaker does not allow for it to be debated.”

He said this as the opposition has been calling for the government to convene Parliament soon.

Parliament and state assemblies have been suspended under the state of emergency, which is from January 11 to August 1.

On June 16, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, after a meeting with the Malay rulers, issued a statement calling for Parliament to meet and debate the Covid-19 response.

The rulers also called for the same in a separate statement. They also said the emergency should not be extended beyond August 1.

The king said Parliament should be allowed to debate the emergency ordinances and national recovery plan to exit the pandemic.

Muhyiddin, meanwhile, has said a committee comprising government and opposition representatives has been formed to look into important aspects before Parliament convenes.

He said the committee would consider whether it should be a physical or hybrid parliamentary meeting.

Yesterday, opposition pact Pakatan Harapan called for Parliament to convene before August 1. The last time Parliament convened was in December last year.

There has been speculation that Muhyiddin has lost the support of the majority in the house and would face a no-confidence motion once Dewan Rakyat convenes.

Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob, however, yesterday said Umno and Barisan Nasional members of Parliament will not support such a motion if it arises when Parliament convenes.

Ismail Sabri, a member of Muhyiddin’s cabinet and supporter of the PN pact, said the BN lawmakers hoped that the parliamentary meeting would focus on the issues faced by the people amid the pandemic.

This comes at a time when it has been reported that Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was ready to work with PKR president Anwar Ibrahim to form a new government.

Najib, meanwhile, said it is important for the Dewan Rakyat to convene to debate the national recovery plan and emergency ordinances that had been passed under the emergency, as decreed by the king.

He reiterated that it is within the powers of the speaker to allow for a no-confidence motion to be debated, pointing out that several similar motions from last year are still pending.

“Although the speaker has accepted all the motions, none was allowed to be debated,” he said.

“As such, the question of a no-confidence motion does not arise when Parliament reconvenes as the PN-appointed speaker would not allow for it.”

