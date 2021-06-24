AS A LONG-SIMMERING MOVE TO SIDELINE ZAHID & PROP UP HISHAM AS THE NEXT PM ERUPTS INTO THE OPEN – UMNO CHIEF SAYS ‘RUBBISH! IT’S A CARTOON STORY’

Speaking to Utusan Malaysia, Zahid said the rumours were “fairy tales”.

“Lost the trust of the other MPs? Fairy tales,” Zahid was quoted as saying briefly today.

Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz said yesterday that 25 MPs have signed a statutory declaration (SD) throwing support behind Sembrong MP Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

He said Ahmad Zahid is pushing to support PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for prime minister, something Nazri and the co-signatories of the SD are strongly against.

In the same report, Nazri said the SD, however, isn’t solely aimed at replacing the prime minister.

According to Nazri, the SD was signed in support of Hishammuddin because BN wanted a new representative in the event the party was summoned for an audience with the King.

In September last year, an allegation surfaced that Ahmad Zahid had expressed his support for Anwar as prime minister during an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Nazri has been critical of Ahmad Zahid’s leadership, calling for his resignation repeatedly. MALAY MAIL

