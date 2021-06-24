PETALING JAYA: Foreign minister Hishammuddin Hussein’s communications team said a letter alleging that he had Barisan Nasional’s backing to lead a new government was fake.

“It is untrue. It is merely a malicious attempt to confuse the public,” it said in a tweet.

A picture of the letter was also uploaded onto the micro-blogging site.

According to the letter, Hishammuddin was seeking an audience with the King to present the number of MPs said to be backing him to form a new government

And the Barisan Nasional supreme council had supposedly unanimously supported him to be prime minister.

The letter also included Hishammuddin’s supposed Cabinet line-up, which included Warisan’s Darell Leiking as the tourism, arts and culture minister as well as former PKR vice-president Dr Xavier Jayakumar as the water, land and natural resources minister.

Umno’s Azalina Othman Said was supposedly named the next foreign minister.

Earlier this month, Warisan denied a statement that made rounds on social media, claiming the party and PAS were throwing their support behind Hishammuddin to become the new prime minister.

An online portal had also speculated that the Sembrong MP was being touted as the next prime minister with international trade and industry minister Azmin Ali as his deputy.

Hishammuddin brushed off the report as rumours over Twitter, saying “I don’t entertain rumours.” FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

‘Hishammuddin for PM’ letter to Agong is fake, says his office