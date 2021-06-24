PETALING JAYA: Foreign minister Hishammuddin Hussein’s communications team said a letter alleging that he had Barisan Nasional’s backing to lead a new government was fake.
“It is untrue. It is merely a malicious attempt to confuse the public,” it said in a tweet.
According to the letter, Hishammuddin was seeking an audience with the King to present the number of MPs said to be backing him to form a new government
And the Barisan Nasional supreme council had supposedly unanimously supported him to be prime minister.
The letter also included Hishammuddin’s supposed Cabinet line-up, which included Warisan’s Darell Leiking as the tourism, arts and culture minister as well as former PKR vice-president Dr Xavier Jayakumar as the water, land and natural resources minister.
Umno’s Azalina Othman Said was supposedly named the next foreign minister.
Earlier this month, Warisan denied a statement that made rounds on social media, claiming the party and PAS were throwing their support behind Hishammuddin to become the new prime minister.
An online portal had also speculated that the Sembrong MP was being touted as the next prime minister with international trade and industry minister Azmin Ali as his deputy.
Hishammuddin brushed off the report as rumours over Twitter, saying “I don’t entertain rumours.” FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
BN treasurer-general Hishammuddin Hussien’s office has denied the Sembrong MP wrote a letter to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong claiming he has the BN’s support to become the new prime minister.
Hishammuddin’s communications team posted through its Twitter account yesterday that the purported letter circulating online is “false and untrue”.
“This is merely a malicious political provocation, by spreading lies to confuse the public.”
According to the purported letter, dated June 22 and supposedly marked as received by palace officials yesterday, Hishamuddin states the BN supreme council unanimously backed him to lead the next Malaysian government as its prime minister.
Hishammuddin also supposedly pledges to appoint the current prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin as a member of his advisory council, alongside former prime ministers Najib Abdul Razak and Dr Mahathir Mohamad.
The letter includes a list that is supposedly his proposed cabinet line-up, which includes MPs and senators from Perikatan Nasional and Warisan, as well as Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.
The list names Hishammuddin as prime minister and finance minister, while Azmin Ali and Ismail Sabri Yaakob are purportedly proposed as first and second deputy prime ministers. MKINI
