THE STINK OF CORRUPTION – COVID-19 VACCINES PRIVATELY-SOLD AT RM200 FOR 2 DOSES PER PERSON? BUT HOW CAN THIS BE – IF THE GOVT IS THE OFFICIAL IMPORTER & EXPORTER OF ALL VACCINES? MEDICAL ASSOCIATION DEMANDS FULL INVESTIGATION – EVEN AS EMBATTLED KHAIRY CALLS HIMSELF ‘MURDERER’ & FULL OF ‘EXCUSES’ – IN MELODRAMATIC BID TO STAVE OFF MASSIVE CRITICISM AT HIS MISHANDLING OF VACCINATION ROLLOUT

Medical association urges full investigation into privately-sold Covid-19 vaccine allegations

KUALA LUMPUR — The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) has asked for stern action to be taken against those who privately sold Covid-19 vaccines.

In a statement, its president Datuk Dr Subramaniam Muniandy then urged relevant authorities as well as the Malaysian Medical Council (MMC) to conduct a full investigation into the matter.

“MMA takes a serious view of this as currently the Malaysian government is the official importer and distributor of vaccines approved by the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency.

“All vaccines available in the country are free of charge to the public and are exclusively available through the government’s National Immunisation Programme,” he said.

The MMA said it was informed that Covid-19 vaccinations are being sold by a non-healthcare private company to private groups at around RM200 for two doses per person, with a private healthcare facility engaged to carry out the vaccinations.

It however did not elaborate on the claim.

Last month, Ramsay Sime Darby Healthcare had denied that its hospitals are offering a private Covid-19 inoculation programme for paying corporate clients and individuals keen to obtain quick access.

The corporation which runs Subang Jaya Medical Centre (SJMC), Ara Damansara Medical Centre and ParkCity Medical Centre, told The Edge Markets that none of its hospitals are offering the alleged private registration for Covid-19 vaccination.

A viral message claimed SJMC is partnering with Pharmaniaga to offer fast access to the Covid-19 vaccine for its corporate clients and those who are keen, and that the cost per dose is estimated between RM400 and RM600, with email addresses also listed for people to send their registrations. MALAY MAIL

Murderer? Excuses? KJ hits back at critics

Vaccine Minister Khairy Jamaluddin today hit back at critics with news reports to back his vaccination policies. This was done in a series of Instagram “Stories” posts where he stated his position on various topics and that of his critics. Addressing critics of his policy on vaccine mixing, he pointed to a recent AFP news report on German Chancellor Angela Merkel receiving a Moderna Covid-19 shot after an AztraZeneca first dose. On June 17, Khairy said the government was studying the possibility of a “mix-and-match” method to improve vaccine efficacy. Malaysiakini previously explained the rationale behind it in A large number of trials for this strategy are currently taking place worldwide.previously explained the rationale behind it in a KiniGuide Khairy melodramatically said in his post that critics against this policy had called him a “murderer”. On critics who claimed he was making excuses by blaming the unfair distribution of vaccines globally, the minister turned to World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Ghebreyesus was cited by Reuters on May 24 to have said that 75 percent of Covid-19 vaccines were administered by just 10 countries. Although Khairy repeatedly said in public that Malaysia did not have the purchasing power that some countries had, yesterday he accused Europe of “hoarding” vaccines. This resulted in a rebuke from European Union ambassador Michalis Rokas, who claimed that five million made-in-Europe vaccines had reached Malaysia. However, one of Khairy’s advisors pointed out that those vaccines had mostly been administered. On allegations that “mass” vaccination centres were a waste of money, Khairy pointed to a BBC news report that this was practised in the UK as well. On DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng’s criticism that Putrajaya was moving away from the “herd immunity” terminology, Khairy pointed to a news article citing US medical adviser to the president Dr Anthony Fauci citing “herd immunity” as “elusive” and “mystical”. Fauci repeatedly stated that “herd immunity” to Covid-19 was an “elusive concept” because there was no definitive percentage of the population that needs to be vaccinated to achieve it. Instead, Fauci said the strategy for the US was to focus on vaccinating as many people as possible instead of focusing on a threshold. As of June 21, 18.73 percent out of an estimated 23.41 million adults in Malaysia have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose. Putrajaya aims to vaccinate 80 percent of the population by the year’s end. MKINI MALAY MAIL / MKINI

