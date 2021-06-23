Umno and BN MPs will not support a no-confidence vote if it arises during the upcoming Dewan Rakyat sitting, said Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said this was necessary to respect the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree that the “political temperature” needs to be brought down a notch.

In a statement today, Ismail claimed this was the collective position of Umno and BN MPs.

He also claimed that Umno and BN MPs will support Putrajaya’s National Recovery Plan.

“Umno and BN cabinet and deputy ministers will commit to performing their duties and roles to control the spread of Covid-19, vaccinate the population, and revive the economy.

“The priority of Umno and BN MPs is the welfare of the people, especially in terms of security and comfort, as well as the future of the country,” said Ismail.

The nature of this statement is unique as Ismail is a member of the executive branch of the federal government and not the whip for BN MPs – a role currently held by BN chairperson and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Generally, the executive does not speak on behalf of the backbenchers. Ismail signed off his statement as the Umno vice-president.

There is intense speculation there is a rift among Umno MPs with a larger portion having lost confidence in Zahid.

It is uncertain when Putrajaya will convene the Dewan Rakyat nor is it certain if the federal government will be able to pass any bills, since some Umno MPs – such as Zahid (Bagan Datuk) and Najib Abdul Razak (Pekan) – have been highly critical of the government.

The ousting of a chief executive through the legislature is not unimaginable because Umno and Pakatan Harapan had jointly ousted Bersatu’s Ahmad Faizal Azumu as the Perak Menteri Besar through a confidence vote last December.

MKINI

.