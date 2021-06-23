ANWARISTAS SMOKING ‘POT’ AGAIN? ‘THIS WOULD BE TRUE MALAY UNITY’ – ANWAR LOYALIST DECLARES SUPPORT FOR ‘NEW POLITICAL ALIGNMENT IF TOP PAKATAN & UMNO LEADERS WANT TO MAKE IT HAPPEN’

Don’t make up stories to cause problems, Shahidan told

PETALING JAYA: PKR and Umno MPs say they are unaware of any move to collect statutory declarations in support of Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister, with one PKR man telling Shahidan Kassim not to make up stories.

Speaking to FMT, Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Karim hoped that Shahidan, an Umno supreme council member, was not making up stories in an attempt to throw the political situation into disarray.

“Shahidan is the head of Perikatan Nasional (PN) backbenchers in Parliament, so protecting the PN government is his number one duty.

“I just hope Shahidan isn’t shooting in the dark, causing much ado about nothing,” said the PKR MP, adding that it was not the right time for an alliance between Umno and Pakatan Harapan (PH), with the nation combating the pandemic.

Yesterday, Shahidan said an Umno MP had admitted to signing a letter in support of the PKR president. He claimed that it was signed on June 7 in front of Anwar, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and a dignitary.

Kapar MP Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid said Shahidan’s claims were random and reckless and should not have been made at this time, maintaining that it was more important for Parliament to reconvene soon.

“In Parliament, everything can be resolved,” he said, adding that he would not oppose a new political alignment if the top PH and Umno leaders want to make it happen.

“I agree with it if it comes true because this is true Malay unity.

“DAP is not all Chinese, while PKR comprises various races. Each component has its strengths. At this time, we just want to save and rebuild the country.”

Meanwhile, Padang Rengas MP Nazri Aziz said he was unaware of any move to back Anwar as prime minister, telling FMT to contact the “storyteller” instead, referring to Shahidan.

Pasir Salak MP Tajuddin Abdul Rahman also said Shahidan’s revelation was news to him, adding that he had not heard anything about the statutory declarations in support of Anwar.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

