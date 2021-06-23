THUNDER FROM JOHOR SULTAN – SO LOUD EVEN ‘DEAF TO EVERYTHING BUT HIS OWN POLITICAL SURVIVAL’ MUHYIDDIN WOULD BE FOOLHARDY TO IGNORE – ‘I AM DISAPPOINTED UNTIL TODAY, THE PANDEMIC HAS YET TO BE RESOLVED’ – SLAP! SLAP! – ‘I AM DEEPLY SADDENED TO SEE THE PEOPLE ARE LIVING IN HARDSHIP, FEAR & ANXIETY’ – SLAP! SLAP! SLAP!

Johor ruler to officiate assembly sitting on Aug 12, disappointed pandemic unresolved

Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar will officiate the next Johor state assembly sitting on Aug 12.

Johor is the second state to have fixed a date for its state assembly sitting after the Perlis state assembly, which will convene on Aug 24.

Sultan Iskandar, in a statement released through the Johor Royal Press Office, said he hoped the state assembly would address concerns over the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“I want to see all state assemblypersons unite and convene in the interest of the people and Johor, particularly on the action plan for the people’s livelihood which has been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and to properly organise the Johor economic recovery plan.

“I am also disappointed that until today, the Covid-19 pandemic has yet to be resolved,” he said in the statement which was shared on the ruler’s official Facebook page.

Sultan Ibrahim announced the state assembly sitting after granting an audience to Johor Menteri Besar Hasni Mohammad, state secretary Azmi Rohani and state legal adviser Amir Nasruddin.

The ruler also met with Johor health director Dr Aman Rabu to get an update on the Covid-19 situation in Johor.

Johor recorded an average of 444 new Covid-19 cases in the last seven days, making up around eight percent of the total average of cases in the same period.

The convening of the state assemblies was set in motion after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, backed by the Conference of Rulers, called for legislatures at the federal and state levels to sit “as soon as possible“.

Istana Negara

The legislatures were suspended after a state of emergency was imposed by the federal government on June 11. This emergency will expire in August.

Most states have indicated that they intend to convene their respective state assemblies in either July or August.

Only PAS-led states have said that they will convene their state assemblies after Parliament meets which Putrajaya said would either be in September or October.

This prompted accusations that the Perikatan Nasional government was going against royal advice.

Muhyiddin said the government, however, had legal considerations and had set up a committee to study the reconvening of Parliament. Critics have panned this as a delaying tactic.

The emergency and suspension of Parliament have helped fend off challenges against the PN government that is grappling with an uncertain majority in Parliament.  MKINI

First Johor, now Negri Sembilan confirms state assembly will reconvene in August too

KUALA LUMPUR — Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun has confirmed the state legislative assembly is due to meet in August.

“I had an audience with the state Ruler yesterday, and His Royal Highness has given his consent. The session will be officially opened by the Yang di-Pertuan Besar,” he said to the press following the state exco meeting at Wisma Negri earlier today.

On Thursday (June 17) State Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Zulkefly Mohamad Omar said the state government will heed the advice of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Conference of Rulers, and will reconvene for the first time since its last meeting in December last year.

He said it is necessary to permit assemblymen to discuss and debate current issues, including efforts taken by the state government to prevent the spread of Covid-19, and to know how the rakyat’s money has been spent in recent months.

Earlier, it was reported that Johor’s Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar had given his royal assent for the state legislative assembly to meet on August 12 to enable all elected representatives to sit in the interests of the people and Johor.  MALAY MAIL

