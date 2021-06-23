Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar will officiate the next Johor state assembly sitting on Aug 12.

Johor is the second state to have fixed a date for its state assembly sitting after the Perlis state assembly, which will convene on Aug 24.

Sultan Iskandar, in a statement released through the Johor Royal Press Office, said he hoped the state assembly would address concerns over the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“I want to see all state assemblypersons unite and convene in the interest of the people and Johor, particularly on the action plan for the people’s livelihood which has been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and to properly organise the Johor economic recovery plan.

“I am deeply saddened to see that the people are living in hardship, fear and anxiety.

“I am also disappointed that until today, the Covid-19 pandemic has yet to be resolved,” he said in the statement which was shared on the ruler’s official Facebook page.

Sultan Ibrahim announced the state assembly sitting after granting an audience to Johor Menteri Besar Hasni Mohammad, state secretary Azmi Rohani and state legal adviser Amir Nasruddin.

The ruler also met with Johor health director Dr Aman Rabu to get an update on the Covid-19 situation in Johor.

Johor recorded an average of 444 new Covid-19 cases in the last seven days, making up around eight percent of the total average of cases in the same period.

The convening of the state assemblies was set in motion after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, backed by the Conference of Rulers, called for legislatures at the federal and state levels to sit “as soon as possible“.

Istana Negara

The legislatures were suspended after a state of emergency was imposed by the federal government on June 11. This emergency will expire in August.

Most states have indicated that they intend to convene their respective state assemblies in either July or August.

Only PAS-led states have said that they will convene their state assemblies after Parliament meets which Putrajaya said would either be in September or October.

This prompted accusations that the Perikatan Nasional government was going against royal advice.

Muhyiddin said the government, however, had legal considerations and had set up a committee to study the reconvening of Parliament. Critics have panned this as a delaying tactic.

The emergency and suspension of Parliament have helped fend off challenges against the PN government that is grappling with an uncertain majority in Parliament. MKINI