MALAYSIA’S ‘OLA BOLA’ DIRECTOR CHIU KENG GUAN MAKES HISTORY – WITH HIS LATEST FILM EARNING RM24 MIL AT CHINA BOX OFFICE

‘Ola Bola’ director Chiu Keng Guan’s latest film ‘On Your Mark’ earns RM24mil at China box office
Ola Bola director Chiu Keng Guan makes history with his latest film On Your Mark, which is also his first Chinese film.
On Your Mark opened at China on Friday (June 18) and earned RM8.7mil at the box office on its first day, placing at No.1 position at the country’s movie chart.
Berita Harian reported that as of Tuesday (June 22), the film has earned more than RM24mil.
The filmmaker told the Malay portal: “As a Malaysian filmmaker, I am very happy that the film is received so well in China.
“I hope it will continue to be successful.
“I can’t wait for the film to be screened in Malaysia soon.”
The film is produced by Jiangsu Hao Di Cultural Development, Sports Culture Development Center of the State General Administration of Sports (China Sports Museum) and Astro Shaw, which is the film’s main distributor in Malaysia.
Starring Chinese actors Yanhui Wang, Youhao Zhangt and Beibi Gong, it tells of a young man who wants to be a marathon runner like his mum.
However, his dad is not too keen about his son pursuing this dream for certain reasons.
It’s reported that Chiu got the offer to direct On Your Mark in 2016 when a Chinese producer approached him after the screening of Ola Bola at the Shanghai Film Festival.
Chiu’s two other previous films are The Journey and Think Big Big.
