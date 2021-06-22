‘UMNO MP SIGNED LETTER OF SUPPORT FOR ANWAR IN FRONT OF ZAHID & A DIGNITARY’ – SHAHIDAN SPEWS VENOM AT HIS OWN PARTY CHIEF – EVEN AS AHMAD MASLAN DEFENDS DECISION TO ISSUE 14-DAY ULTIMATUM TO MUHYIDDIN TO REOPEN PARLIAMENT

Umno man admitted supporting PKR president, says Shahidan

PETALING JAYA: Umno supreme council member Shahidan Kassim today revealed that an Umno MP admitted to him that he had signed a letter in support of PKR president Anwar Ibrahim.

The Arau MP, speaking at a press conference broadcast live by Astro Awani today, claimed that the assemblyman signed his support on June 7 in front of Anwar and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as well as a dignitary.

He said he believed the actions of the MP were an offence, and that action against them was required.

He also noted that Zahid also violated commitments made at the party’s general assembly.

“The Umno General Assembly clearly stated that the party would support the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government until the next general election, and also said ‘No Anwar, No DAP’,” he said.

Shahidan added that this was among three ways Zahid had committed an offence by supporting Anwar as prime minister.

The second involved his alleged support for a letter sent to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong last year backing the PKR president as prime minister.

The third related to the leaked audio between the pair that purportedly showed cooperation between them.

“The issue of the audio conversation is quiet (now) because it involves the president, many people are disciplined for offences determined by the party, but this offence involves violating decisions made at the general assembly and by the supreme council.”

He said he would accept an apology or explanation from Zahid, but that action should be taken if it is found that he has violated the party’s rules.

“The disciplinary board must be held accountable if they take action against other people but not when the president violated the general assembly’s decisions.”

Previously, letters and audio conversations were shared on social media purportedly showing Zahid supporting Anwar as prime minister. However, these have been disputed.

Umno’s ultimatum a collective decision, says sec-gen

PETALING JAYA: Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan has come to the defence of his party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, saying that the 14-day ultimatum given to the government to reconvene Parliament was a collective decision by its political bureau.

In a tweet, Ahmad said that all but one of its 26 members had attended the virtual meeting on Sunday.

Umno vice-president Mahdzir Khalid, he said, was feeling unwell.

The next day, Zahid had released the statement on decisions made at the meeting, giving the government two weeks to call for a Dewan Rakyat sitting.

“Zahid Hamidi’s style when it comes to big decisions is for it to be made collectively,” he said.

Ahmad’s statement came hours after the party’s other vice-president, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, said the call to reconvene Parliament was not made by the Umno supreme council.

The senior minister said it was the opinion of the party’s political bureau.

Another supreme council member Shahidan Kassim had also joined in, saying Zahid did not know his facts as a 28-day notice was needed for a Parliament sitting to be called.

Yesterday, Zahid issued the ultimatum to the Perikatan Nasional-led government, adding that failure to reopen parliament would be “viewed as insolence towards the Yang di-Pertuan Agong”.

Last week, the King said he wanted Parliament to reconvene as soon as possible.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has previously said that Parliament can reconvene in September or October if the daily Covid-19 cases drop to below 2,000.

