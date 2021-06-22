ALREADY MUHYIDDIN CAN SMELL THE STINK IN HIS MUCH-PANNED RECOVERY PLAN – ‘WE HAVE TO UNDERSTAND THE SITUATION IS CONSTANTLY CHANGING’ – PM SAYS GOVT TO LOOK INTO ‘SEVERAL FACTORS’ BEFORE SHIFTING INTO NEXT PHASE OF ‘RECOVERY’

Covid-19: PM says govt will look into several factors before Malaysia’s next phase of recovery plan

TANGKAK — The government will look at various factors, including the actual Covid-19 situation, before deciding if the country can move towards the second phase of the National Recovery Plan, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today.

He said the actual situation is constantly changing even though the government has set targets and set threshold values such as duration, rates and number of cases including the capacity of bed use in the intensive care unit (ICU).

“We have to understand that the situation is constantly changing.

“With that, we can make minor adjustments on the plan and this will later be decided at the National Security Council (NSC) meeting to assess the situation,” said Muhyiddin during his visit to the Dewan Muafakat Bukit Gambir vaccination centre (PPV) in Bukit Gambir here today.

He was responding to the government’s plan to enter the next phase of the National Recovery Plan before the movement control order (MCO) ends on June 28 despite the country still registering more than 4,000 new Covid-19 positive cases daily.

Muhyiddin, who is also the Pagoh MP and Gambir assemblyman, said the government is constantly keeping an eye on things through the Health Ministry where intervention methods could be used.

He explained that the current data for daily cases is still considered a little high from the government’s under-4,000 benchmark.

“Today we registered 4,743 cases. So it is not far from the target,” he said, adding that intervention to control the situation alone is not enough without the involvement of the people to comply with standard operating procedures (SOP).

Muhyiddin also said the government is looking into speeding up the vaccination process to better manage the situation and reduction of positive cases will be even faster.

He said the country can then move to the second phase provided the number of positive cases goes down.

“Due to that we will not make any announcements yet. We will give space for another two or three days before deciding if we want to continue or we will move [to the next phase],” said Muhyiddin.

The second phase of the National Recovery Plan, to be implemented after the country has achieved the threshold values set, will still represent a stringent MCO, with social activities being barred and movement curbs enforced like in the first phase.

The threshold indicators set by the government before the country could transition to the second phase include average daily Covid-19 cases dropping below 4,000, the ICU usage no longer being at a critical level, and 10 per cent of the country’s population having received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. MALAY MAIL

Muhyiddin: Malaysian govt completed purchase, payments for Covid-19 vaccine supplies TANGKAK — The government has completed the purchase and payments for Covid-19 vaccine supplies to meet the demand to accelerate vaccination in the country. Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said he had also instructed all ministers involved in the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme to ask the vaccine manufacturers to provide Malaysia with the supplies faster. "I have explained this at the national level that we need to increase vaccination rate up to 400,000 doses per day. Now, we have reached almost 250,000 doses per day. So, there is still room for improvement and this was based on the delivery of vaccines that we have secured. The total number is more than we need nationwide. "It's not that we did not purchase (the vaccine). We did and we have paid for it. It's just that the supplies have yet to arrive because the whole world is in need of the vaccine. That is why we made sure we have enough supplies," he told a press conference after visiting the vaccination centre at the Dewan Muafakat Johor Bukit Gambir here today. He said several vaccination centres were also ready to increase their vaccination capacity, but could not do so due to the shortage of vaccine supplies. — Bernama MALAY MAIL / BERNAMA

