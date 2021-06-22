NAJIB DROPS BOMBSHELL – HEY DUMBOS, OF COURSE 28-DAY NOTICE CAN BE SET ASIDE – HAVEN’T YOU FOOLS HEARD OF AN EMERGENCY SITTING? EVEN AS PRO-MUHYIDDIN FORCES INCLUDING ANNUAR MUSA RUSH OUT TO ACCUSE ZAHID OF NOT KNOWING THE RULES FOR CONVENING A SITTING
28-day notice can be set aside, says Najib
PETALING JAYA: The government does not need 28 days to call for a parliamentary sitting as, under the Standing Orders, the requirement can be set aside, Najib Razak said this evening.
“Has the ruling administration not heard of an emergency sitting?” the former prime minister asked in a Facebook post.
After all, he argued, the ordinance allowed the government to spend as they liked, increase fines to RM10,000 for those who flouted SOPs and enact the fake news law, among others.
“Yet, it cannot set aside the 28-day notice? Who are you kidding?”
The Pekan MP said there was no use arguing over the requirement needed to reopen Parliament.
“The main issue is whether you have sent the notice or not.”
Najib’s comments come a day after Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi issued the 14-day ultimatum to the government to reconvene Parliament.
Earlier today, former federal minister Shahidan Kassim took a veiled jab at Zahid, stating that a 28-day notice was required.
Last week, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah said he wanted Parliament to reconvene as soon as possible.
Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had previously said Parliament can reconvene in September or October if the daily Covid-19 cases drop to below 2,000.
Parliament, which was suspended after the Emergency was announced in January, last met in December.
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
