BOMBSHELL – NIK ABDUH TO LEAVE MUHYIDDIN’S PN WITH 7 PAS MPs IN TOW? PAS VEEP IDRIS AHMAD DENIES NIK ABDUH ‘WILL FOLLOW IN UMNO’S FOOTSTEPS’ RUMOURS

PAS vice-president Idris Ahmad has denied rumours circulating on social media since yesterday that Bachok MP Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz will leave the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

According to him, a picture that started the rumours was spread by malicious detractors.

“My answer is simple, why not say PAS’ 19 MPs are leaving and don’t support PN, that would be something.

“The purpose of this slander is to split PAS and PN, to raise the people’s concern that the PN government will fall, to distract from the internal issues of PN’s enemies,” Idris (above) said in a post on Facebook today.

Earlier, a picture was circulated on social media with the caption: “I follow in Umno’s footsteps leaving the PN government, PAS, Bersatu, PN. InsyaAllah with seven PAS MPs”.

Idris said that his party’s enemies had the modus operandi of targeting and slandering every leader.

He said that these enemies let these lies circulate as they are confident that some will continue to believe in such lies about PAS even after the party denied them.

“They want the leadership to be distracted answering questions and not to have the time to explain the party’s journey.

“They want to create unrest among members so that the (Covid-19) vaccine’s success among the rakyat is drowned out,” he added.

Nik Abduh, in a Facebook post, reminded others not to play games with slander.

“Do not play with slander. You are toying with the great warning of the Prophet to his people at the end of time.

“It corrupts the heart and turns it away from accepting and loving the truth,” he said.

