DON’T ISSUE SILLY THREATS – PRO-MUHYIDDIN FORCES IN UMNO ATTACK ZAHID – ‘EX LEADERS SHOULD KNOW PARLIAMENTARY PROCEDURE,’ SAYS ANNUAR MUSA

Ex-leaders should know parliamentary procedure, says Annuar Musa

PARTIES who formerly ran the country should be familiar with the parliamentary process and what are the requirements to convene parliament, said Annuar Musa, after Umno demanded Putrajaya summon the Dewan Rakyat to sit within 14 days of Sunday.

In a tweet, the former Umno secretary-general suggested that threatening Putrajaya might not be the best way to move forward.

Although the Federal Territories minister did not name names in his tweet, it was clear he was talking about Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“As a party which used to administer the country, it should know how parliament is summoned. It should be calm when offering its opinions. Threats are out of place and are bound to bite back and expose hidden agendas,” Annuar said on Twitter today.

Yesterday, Umno President said the Perikatan Nasional government must convene parliament in 14 days and failure to do so is an insult to the monarchy.

He said the government must respect the orders of the king and the Conference of Rulers to call for parliament as soon as possible.

“As such, the government shouldn’t attempt to delay holding a parliament session by re-interpreting what the royal personages said last week.

“In the end, the Agong and the Conference of Rulers have agreed on the same issue,” Zahid said in a statement this morning following Umno’s political bureau meeting last night.

The Agong, after meeting political leaders and the rulers last week, had decreed that parliament must convene as soon as possible.

Zahid’s statement was panned by former minister Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz who said by convention, members of parliament must be notified 28 days ahead to convene.

“This demand does not follow parliament procedure,” he was quoted by news portal Agenda Daily.

Umno Supreme Councillor Zahidi Zainul Abidin said the Umno president’s statement seemed to mirror the position of PKR chief Anwar Ibrahim who has also called for parliament to convene.

Zahidi said he feared Zahid had a hidden agenda, after the Umno president and Anwar were allegedly caught on tape discussing a plan to work together.

Zahidi was accused of trying to strike up an alliance with PKR to form a coalition government.

Both leaders denied the allegations.

Muhyiddin had last week while presented a Covid-19 pandemic exit plan that suggested parliament could convene in September.

On Sunday, the prime minister said a committee comprising government and opposition representatives had been formed to look into the sitting of the Dewan Rakyat.

Muhyiddin said it was not his intention to delay parliament but there were issues that needed looking into

Muhyiddin said the committee would refer to the Standing Orders for guidance on whether the meeting should be physical, virtual or a hybrid of. both.

“I will need to closely look into this. I understand (the matter) very well and I was advised not only by the minister of law but by the attorney-general that my actions and those of the government must be in line with what is stipulated in the constitution,” he said.

He said there was also a need to consider whether parliament was ready for a physical sitting, including with regard to sitting arrangements that must comply with the standard operating procedure.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

