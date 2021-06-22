ALL EYES ON CABINET MEETING TOMORROW – WILL MUHYIDDIN BE SO ARROGANT & FOOLISH AS TO GO HEAD TO HEAD WITH THE AGONG & MONARCHIES?

All eyes are on the Cabinet meeting tomorrow.

Will it save Malaysia from a full-blown constitutional crisis and lay the basis for Malaysia to win the invisible but lethal war against the Covid-19 pandemic?

Will the Cabinet end the game of pretension as espoused by two PAS Ministers that the opinions of the Yang di Pertuan Agong and the Conference of Rulers special meeting on 16th June were in line with Putrajaya’s efforts as outlined by the Prime Minister in the National Recovery Plan and accept the fact and reality that the Yang di Pertuan Agong and the Rulers wanted two things: firstly, that Parliament should meet “as soon as possible” before August 1, 2021 and secondly, there is no need for the emergency to extend beyond August 1, 2021.

With the latest Covid-19 data yesterday, Malaysia has established another dubious record in the Covid-19 pandemic – we have broken the 700,000-mark in cumulative total of Covid-19 cases, which is now 701,019 cases.

Today, we will establish another dubious record when our Covid-19 position will further worsen to be ranked No. 37, beating Switzerland, among nations in the world with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases.

Seven months ago, on November 18, 2020, we were ranked No. 85 among countries with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases.

Before the week is out, we will beat China in the cumulative total of Covid-19 deaths, as China’s present total of fatalities is 4,636 – a difference of only 159 deaths from Malaysia’s present total fatalities of 4,477.

By the end of the extension of the total lockout on June 28, we would have worsened further by beating Serbia and be ranked No. 36 among nations in the word with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases.

Yet, we have people who are claiming that we are winning the war against Covid-19 pandemic, when by any measure, whether macro or micro, there is no argument whatsoever that we are fighting a losing battle against Covid-19 pandemic and paying heavily not only in terms of human lives, but also in the devastation to the Malaysian economy and society.

Why is Malaysia plumbing the depths of despair in the Covid-19 pandemic instead of turning the corner with confidence and hope to get the better of the Covid-19 pandemic, like the United States, making the transition from the world’s top worst nation in the Covid-19 pandemic to even having fewer daily increase of new Covid-19 cases than Malaysia as happened two days ago?

It is to be expected that Yang di Pertuan Agong and Rulers are concerned, like ordinary Malaysians regardless of race, religion, region or politics, about the deteriorating war against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The only question is why the Prime Minister and his Ministers are so out of sync with reality and refuse to accept the fact that an emergency is no solution to the Covid-19 pandemic and the need for Parliament and the State Assemblies to meet “as soon as possible” to unite the people in the war against the Covid-19 pandemic and restore public trust and confidence in the handling of the war.

Will the Cabinet tomorrow end such pretension once and for all and lay the basis for an earnest war effort and campaign to be mounted against the Covid-19 pandemic?

(Media Statement by DAP MP for Iskandar Puteri in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday June 22, 2021)

-https://blog.limkitsiang.com/

.