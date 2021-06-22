PM POST UP FOR GRABS – ALL EYES ON HISHAM, KU LI OR EVEN KHAIRY – UNLESS UMNO & THE OPPOSITION CAN AGREE ON PM CANDIDATE – FORGET ABOUT NO-CONFIDENCE VOTE OR EVEN SDs

Opposition can’t make headway without a PM candidate, says analyst
PETALING JAYA: Umno and Pakatan Harapan are not likely to call for a confidence vote against Muhyiddin Yassin unless they have agreed on a candidate to be the new prime minister, and until the Covid-19 crisis is under control, say political analysts.
Former academic Azmi Hassan said Umno’s two-week ultimatum to Muhyiddin was to force the Perikatan Nasional government to do “something positive”.
Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said yesterday he gave the PN-led government 14 days in which to call for Parliament to reconvene.
Azmi said Umno was using the opportunity to put PN in an awkward position.
“They know (that a Parliament sitting) is not achievable at least until the end of July but they may feel this is the best way to force PN’s hand,” he told FMT.
He said it was unlikely that any political party would call for a confidence vote against the prime minister when Parliament sits, as the rakyat may accuse the politicians of putting their self-interest above public health.
“The health issue needs to be addressed first. After that comes jobs, as a lot of people are jobless,” he added.
However, he said Umno and Pakatan Harapan may make life difficult for the governing party by not supporting any bills that are presented. “That’s where problems may arise.”
Those who intended to push for the confidence vote should have a candidate for a new prime minister ready, in case the present government fails to garner a sufficient majority, he said.
Kenneth Cheng, a member of the Agora Society, a loose network of intellectuals, told FMT that Umno will only be able to initiate real changes if elections are called.
He said that even if the party were to withdraw from the government now, it would need to agree with other parties on a prime ministerial candidate.
Last week, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong issued a statement that Parliament should reconvene as soon as possible. A day earlier, Muhyiddin had said that Parliament could meet by September or October at the earliest and only if daily Covid-19 cases dropped below 2,000.
Cheng said not all Umno ministers may withdraw from the government in the midst of the pandemic.
Umno would have a better chance of governing the country after a general election as it is expected to gain ground support from rural and urban Malays, he said.
“Until then, Umno will have to strategise its moves,” he added.
Cheng added that it is unclear if Muhyiddin still holds a majority in the Dewan Rakyat, especially after two Umno MPs said they have withdrawn their support. The two are Kelantan Umno chief and Machang MP Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub, and Padang Rengas MP Nazri Aziz, while Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah said he refused to back Muhyiddin as prime minister.
Cheng said a few MPs may jump ship to support Muhyiddin’s administration. The tit-for-tat game, he said, is likely to continue until a general election is called.
Sociopolitical analyst Awang Azman Pawi said Zahid’s statement shows that the party has distanced itself from the government. “By giving the ultimatum, they want Muhyiddin’s administration to reconvene Parliament immediately,” he said. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
No statutory declarations, please
The “Perak precedent” was established by the highest court in the land in 2009; when the court ruled that the King could determine if a political leader has the support – or in some cases has lost the support – of the majority of members in the state assembly by way of statutory declarations instead of an open vote from the floor of the assembly, as is generally practised in democracies in other countries.
I as well, like many others, criticised the decision.
A Federal Court judge I met in a mutual friend’s house who was involved in the case asked me why I was so critical of the decision.
I told him I just don’t want our King to be hustled by our politicians.
The dignity of the Palace must always be preserved and one way of doing this is not to allow politicians to bring supporters by the busload, to the palace grounds and using statutory declaration forms – the veracity of which will never be known – to secure the confidence of the King.
What else could have been traded among these politicians on the floor of the Palace, God knows.
From that day our monarchs were kept busy by prime minister aspirants bringing with them bundles of statutory declarations, and carrying supporters to show the King that they have majority support to form a government.
This is not the best way to show the world how we practise democracy.
We are a people with pride and dignity. Our King must be able to trust our elected representatives to vote without hiding behind statutory declarations.
The people too must be allowed to see for themselves evidence of support for the prime minister to be by way of hands raised in Parliament or the state assembly, as the case may be.
Let the confidence issue be a matter of candour and openness and let our leaders face the public on this important issue without hiding behind the Palace.
I have to come back to this issue of ascertaining which leader has majority support because I foresee that in the next few weeks there will be another flurry of visits to the Palace by those who aspire to be the next prime minister.
I hope the King will tell them to stay put in Parliament and sort this issue of leadership like a gentleman would.
For example – and this is all hypothetical – if there is a vote of no confidence on the prime minister, let the vote and the process be done without all sorts of excuses and hindrances in order to facilitate such a motion.
We are a Muslim country and our leaders must behave with decorum and full of integrity.
For those who want to take over – for example, Anwar Ibrahim, Hishamuddin Hussein or Khairy Jamaluddin – they need to show they have the support of the majority. They need to be voted in by those MPs on the floor of the Dewan Rakyat by a clear voice vote or by show of hands.
It is time the rakyat can see for themselves the stand of their respective MPs when choosing a prime minister.
Before the vote, each of the aspirants should be allowed 20 minutes or so to speak on why they are worthy of support.
Hishammuddin and Khairy will have to explain why Umno MPs should vote for them and not Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. They will also have to explain why breaking ranks with the party leader is necessary.
Anwar Ibrahim will have to do the same. He needs to explain that he deserves to be prime minister, not because it is long overdue or the years he spent in jail, but because he has great plans for the people of the country.
If the most divisive and fractious democracy in the world, Israel can permit the orderly transfer of power and selection of a new prime minister which is done openly in the Knesset, why can’t this proud Muslim country do the same?
The impression that we resort to cloak and dagger operations and some unsavoury conduct in choosing a leader must be dispelled and done away with for good.
WRITER – Zaid Ibrahim is a former federal minister.