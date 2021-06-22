BOMBSHELL – THE GAME IS NOT OVER, IT HAS JUST ESCALATED! MUHYIDDIN IGNORES AGONG AT HIS PERIL – ‘HOT GAS’ ZAHID & UMNO MAY BE TOO CHICKEN TO DEFEND THE MALAY RULERS – BUT FOR SURE, ALL 9 MONARCHIES WILL NEVER LET MUHYIDDIN INSULT & TRAMPLE ALL OVER THEIR AUTHORITY – INDEED, MUHYIDDIN IS CLOSER NOW TO BEING KICKED OUT!

Politics | June 22, 2021 by | 0 Comments

    

   

    
    

   

Muhyiddin Yassin - Prime Minister Legitimacy In Question

   

    
   

   

   

    

    

zahid-hamidi-jaguh-kampong-village-champion

   

    

   

   

  

     

    

    

   

Agong King Sultan Abdullah - Decree To Reconvene Parliament - Poster

     

     

FINANCE TWITTER

.

Copyright © 2021 | Malaysia Chronicle