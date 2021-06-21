MUHYIDDIN’S SLEIGHT OF HAND? ARE COVID CASES REALLY GOING DOWN OR HAS TESTING BEEN STALLED? COVID TESTS DOWN 11%, EVEN THOUGH POSITIVITY RATE UP 0.3%

Covid-19 tests down 10.9%, positivity rate up 0.3% last week

THE total number of Covid-19 tests conducted last week dipped by 10.9% to 561,156 compared with the previous week while the positivity rate rose by 0.3%, according to the Health Ministry’s weekly epidemiological report.

Consultant paedetrician Amar Singh HSS pointed out that the testing was still inadequate.

“Positivity rates in many states above WHO recommendations. Testing inadequate. (Sarawak data an issue as much higher positivity from their reports),” he tweeted.

The Health Ministry data included test samples taken by government facilities and private healthcare providers.

The highest number of test samples was done in Johor at 52,715, where 3,090 positive cases were reported. The positivity rate was 5.86%.

Perlis had the least number of samples taken, at only 826 with 17 positive cases. The positivity rate was 2.06%.

Negri Sembilan reported the highest positivity rate at 11.41%, where 38,406 samples were taken and 4,383 were positive.

Director-general of health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah had previously said Malaysian has been meeting the World Health Organization (WHO) benchmark for adequate testing.

According to the benchmark, there should be at least 10 negative tests for every positive result.

Noor Hisham said the benchmark also determines that the best indication for an adequate test rate is 30 negative tests for one positive test.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

