NOW AIDILADHA SACRIFICIAL RITES ALLOWED IN FT – DESPITE FULL LOCKDOWN & THE LESSON OF RAMADAN BAZAARS – EVEN AS HEALTH DG WARNS OF ‘WORRYING RISE’ IN SPORADIC COVID CASES IN KLANG VALLEY

JAWI: Aidiladha sacrificial rites allowed in Federal Territories

KUALA LUMPUR — Mosques and surau in the federal territories are allowed to hold the animal sacrificial rites in conjunction with Aidiladha, said Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) director Datuk Mohd Ajib Ismail.

However, he said the sacrificial rites would only be allowed to be held at designated locations such as the Department of Veterinary Services’ (DVS) slaughterhouses and licensed private ruminant slaughterhouses.

“The sacrificial meat must be distributed directly to recipients which include the poor, frontliners and several target groups,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Ajib said the implementation of sacrificial rites in open areas other than mosques and surau were also allowed, subject to approval from local authorities, JAWI and district health offices.

According to him, only five animals are allowed to be slaughtered a day, while the number of attendees at the slaughter site must not exceed 12 people.

“The permission given is also subject to the set standard operating procedures,” he said. — Bernama

