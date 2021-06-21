NOW AIDILADHA SACRIFICIAL RITES ALLOWED IN FT – DESPITE FULL LOCKDOWN & THE LESSON OF RAMADAN BAZAARS – EVEN AS HEALTH DG WARNS OF ‘WORRYING RISE’ IN SPORADIC COVID CASES IN KLANG VALLEY
JAWI: Aidiladha sacrificial rites allowed in Federal Territories
KUALA LUMPUR — Mosques and surau in the federal territories are allowed to hold the animal sacrificial rites in conjunction with Aidiladha, said Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) director Datuk Mohd Ajib Ismail.
However, he said the sacrificial rites would only be allowed to be held at designated locations such as the Department of Veterinary Services’ (DVS) slaughterhouses and licensed private ruminant slaughterhouses.
“The sacrificial meat must be distributed directly to recipients which include the poor, frontliners and several target groups,” he said in a statement today.
Meanwhile, Mohd Ajib said the implementation of sacrificial rites in open areas other than mosques and surau were also allowed, subject to approval from local authorities, JAWI and district health offices.
“The permission given is also subject to the set standard operating procedures,” he said. — Bernama
Dr Noor Hisham warns of ‘worrying’ rise in sporadic Covid-19 cases in Klang Valley
In a statement today, Dr Noor Hisham said 69 per cent of all Covid-19 cases recorded this year were sporadic cases — cases that are detected in the “community” and cannot be associated with any existing clusters.
“From January 1 to June 19, Malaysia has recorded 578,105 cases of Covid-19. Of that number, 398,846 cases — or 69 per cent — are sporadic cases,” he said.
From June 13 to 19, Klang Valley recorded the highest number of sporadic cases in a week in Malaysia. The three districts which accounted for the highest number of sporadic cases were Petaling (3,905 cases), Hulu Langat (2,783 cases) and Klang (2,482 cases).
Dr Noor Hisham said that the sporadic cases are detected through screenings at workplaces or in the “community”, or through screenings of those showing symptoms of Covid-19.
“What is more worrying is that most of the sporadic cases do not show symptoms, but can still infect anyone around them who do not rightly practise standard operating procedures (SOPs),” he added.
Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham announced that 22 new Covid-19 clusters were recorded today.
Of these new clusters, 14 were workplace-related, seven identified as “community” clusters, and one cluster involved a “high risk group”.
Since the start of the pandemic, Malaysia has recorded 2,645 clusters in Malaysia, with 844 of them still active. MALAY MAIL
MALAY MAIL
.