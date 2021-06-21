BOMBSHELL – UMNO REFUSES TO TELL WHAT IT WILL DO – IF MUHYIDDIN SNUBS ITS 14-DAY ULTIMATUM – CAN ZAHID REALLY GET ‘CABINET CLUSTER’ & UMNO’S BACKBENCHERS TO WITHDRAW SUPPORT FROM ‘BACKDOOR PM’? CAN UMNO REALLY SEW A DEAL WITH PAKATAN?

Umno not raising political temperature, says info chief

UMNO is not trying to increase political temperature by pushing Putrajaya to reconvene Parliament immediately, said party information chief Shahril Hamdan.

If it rises, it is not because of Umno but Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s government, which is still disobeying the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“I think the one who wants to increase the political temperature is not Umno but the government. If it does not act accordingly, the government will bring the country to the brink of a constitutional crisis (when it does not hold an immediate parliamentary meeting),” he told Astro Awani.

According to Shahril, Umno is not picky about the royal advice it wants to follow but fully supports the statement issued on behalf of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the rulers last week.

Shahril was commenting on Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s statement today on Umno’s decision to give Putrajaya 14 days to convene Parliament, in accordance with the advice of the king.

According to Zahid, the government should not flirt with the terms “as soon as possible” and “immediately” in the two royal statements issued after a special discussion at the Istana Negara last week.

“Umno is adamant in urging the government to respect the order of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the rulers to convene Parliament within 14 days from the date of this statement.

“The government’s failure to implement the order is considered a form of rebellion and disrespect to the royal institution,” said Zahid in his statement.

He also said the Umno Supreme Council would hold a special meeting to finalise further action if the 14-day notice is not heeded by the government.

Zahid’s statement was issued after the Umno political bureau meeting last night.

Meanwhile, Shahril declined to explain further the decision Umno would take if Parliament is not called within 14 days as demanded by his party.

“The decision will be decided by the council. In hindsight, there must be action and it must be decided by the council,” he said.

He also said that so far there was no decision on when the Umno Supreme Council would meet to discuss the matter.

Shahril also said that the parliamentary session demanded by Umno was only to discuss the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic and the country’s economy to ensure there is a check and balance between the government.

“Additional interpretations (on Umno’s intentions) come from the paranoia of other parties,” he said.

Some have claimed that the parliamentary sitting is aimed at testing the legitimacy of Muhyiddin’s government, which is believed to have lost its majority and is using emergency to continue to govern.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

