PERAK THE NEXT STATE TO SEEK SULTAN’S NOD TO RECONVENE STATE ASSEMBLY

Perak to seek sultan’s consent to reconvene assembly

THE Perak government will seek an audience with Sultan of Perak Nazrin Shah to propose a date for the state assembly to reconvene.

“I understand that this week the Menteri Besar Saarani Mohamad will seek an audience with the sultan to present him with the proposed date to hold the state assembly,” said Speaker Mohammad Zahir Abdul Khalid.

“Once we obtain consent, we will call for the assembly sitting,” he said today.

Previously, Zahir was reported to have said that the assembly should reconvene no later than this June, after the previous sitting was held in December last year during the presentation of the state budget.

On June 16, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah said Parliament should reconvene as soon as possible, to allow the Emergency Ordinances and the national recovery plan to be debated by MPs.

In a statement, Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal Syed Danial Syed Ahmad said the Malay rulers also wished state assemblies would also reconvene as soon as possible.

On June 18, the Selangor, Negri Sembilan and Sabah governments announced that they would seek the consent of the respective state ruler to call the next assembly sitting.

In Perlis, the state assembly is scheduled to reconvene for three days from August 24.

On June 19, it was reported that the Malacca Assembly would reconvene no later than the middle of July once the actual date had been gazetted.

Yesterday, Kedah Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the Kedah Assembly would only sit once Parliament had reconvened because it is still bound by the Emergency Ordinance.

Kelantan Speaker Abdullah Ya’kub said Kota Baru would adopt a similar approach.

– Bernama

