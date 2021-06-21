JAW-DROPPING PLUNGE IN NEW COVID CASES TO 4,611 – EVEN AS KHAIRY ‘ESTIMATES’ 10% OF POPULATION TO BE FULLY VACCINATED BY MID-JULY

The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the country is estimated to fully vaccinate 10 percent of the population in the country by mid-July.
That is one of three criteria that needs to be achieved before the country can transition to Phase 2 of the National Recovery Plan, he said.
“The transition into Phase 2 is assumed to be at the end of this month, but we look at the phases as something dynamic.
“There are three criteria we need to achieve: the daily cases, the capacity of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and vaccination.
“(One of the criteria) under the NIP is to reach 10 percent (of the population) fully vaccinated. We estimate this can be achieved by mid-July,” Khairy said.
He was speaking at a joint press conference with Health Minister Dr Adham Baba held in Putrajaya and broadcasted online simultaneously. MKINI
