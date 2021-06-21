JAW-DROPPING PLUNGE IN NEW COVID CASES TO 4,611 – EVEN AS KHAIRY ‘ESTIMATES’ 10% OF POPULATION TO BE FULLY VACCINATED BY MID-JULY

Covid-19 (June 21): 4,611 new cases – lowest since mid-May

The Health Ministry today reported 4,611 new Covid-19 cases.

Malaysia has not seen new case numbers reach this low since mid-May.

As of yesterday the R-naught for the country was 0.97, continuing on an upward trend since hitting a recent low of 0.90 on June 12.

As long as the the R-naught remains below 1.00, it would suggest that the spread of Covid-19 was decelerating, which is good.

The only region where the R-naught was more than 1.00 is Negeri Sembilan (1.05).

Selangor (1,346)

Sarawak (682)

Perak (453)

Negeri Sembilan (437)

Johor (314)

Kuala Lumpur (310)

Kelantan (219)

Malacca (205)

Kedah (182)

Sabah (166)

Labuan (130)

Penang (84)

Pahang (50)

Terengganu (18)

Putrajaya (15)

Perlis (0)

M’sia estimated to reach 10 percent fully vaccinated by mid-July