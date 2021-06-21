JAW-DROPPING PLUNGE IN NEW COVID CASES TO 4,611 – EVEN AS KHAIRY ‘ESTIMATES’ 10% OF POPULATION TO BE FULLY VACCINATED BY MID-JULY

Covid-19 (June 21): 4,611 new cases – lowest since mid-May

The Health Ministry today reported 4,611 new Covid-19 cases.

Malaysia has not seen new case numbers reach this low since mid-May.

As of yesterday the R-naught for the country was 0.97, continuing on an upward trend since hitting a recent low of 0.90 on June 12.

As long as the the R-naught remains below 1.00, it would suggest that the spread of Covid-19 was decelerating, which is good.

The only region where the R-naught was more than 1.00 is Negeri Sembilan (1.05).

Selangor (1,346)
Sarawak (682)
Perak (453)
Negeri Sembilan (437)
Johor (314)
Kuala Lumpur (310)
Kelantan (219)
Malacca (205)
Kedah (182)
Sabah (166)
Labuan (130)
Penang (84)
Pahang (50)
Terengganu (18)
Putrajaya (15)
Perlis (0)

M’sia estimated to reach 10 percent fully vaccinated by mid-July

The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the country is estimated to fully vaccinate 10 percent of the population in the country by mid-July.

That is one of three criteria that needs to be achieved before the country can transition to Phase 2 of the National Recovery Plan, he said.

“The transition into Phase 2 is assumed to be at the end of this month, but we look at the phases as something dynamic.

“There are three criteria we need to achieve: the daily cases, the capacity of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and vaccination.

“(One of the criteria) under the NIP is to reach 10 percent (of the population) fully vaccinated. We estimate this can be achieved by mid-July,” Khairy said.

He was speaking at a joint press conference with Health Minister Dr Adham Baba held in Putrajaya and broadcasted online simultaneously.  MKINI

