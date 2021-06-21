It is not enough for the Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to promise to involve the Opposition in the study of the reconvening of Parliament and whether it should be held in hybrid Parliament mode, but he must give a commitment to convene Parliament before August 1 to assure the nation that the Executive is not sabotaging the hopes of the Yang di Pertuan Agong and the Rulers to win the war against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister’s undertaking will be meaningless if Parliament is only convened in September or October under Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan, subject to three conditions: an average of less than 2,000 Covid-19 cases daily, sufficient ICU capacity and up to 40 percent of the population fully vaccinated.

What if one of these three conditions are not met, is Parliament to be suspended indefinitely?

The learned President of the Senate, Rais Yatim, has gone even further. He said that the Emergency Ordinance 2021 gives the king authority to recall Parliament.

There is nothing for the Members Parliament, whether from the government or the opposition, to “evaluate” whether Parliament should meet before August 1, as Parliament is required to meet once in six months, the last date Parliament met being Dec. 17, 2020 although this had been unconstitutionally suspended by the current emergency.

It is unfortunate that the Senate President seems to be more vocal and articulate on the rights and privileges of Parliament than the Speaker of Parliament – which is the first time in the nation’s 64-year history and most uncommon in Commonwealth parliamentary practices.

I call on the Speaker of Parliament to represent the MPs to the Executive and not represent the Executive in Parliament.

Why is the Prime Minister shy in giving a commitment to convene Parliament before

August 1?

(Media Statement by DAP MP for Iskandar Puteri in Gelang Patah on Monday, June 21, 2021)

Umno gives 14 days’ notice for govt to reconvene Parliament

Umno has given the government a 14 days’ notice to urgently reconvene Parliament, which is suspended under emergency laws.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said failure to do so would be viewed as insolence towards the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree and disrespect for the Council of Rulers.

“Umno takes a firm stand to pressure the government to respect the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Council of Rulers’ decrees and call for a Parliament sitting within 14 days from the date of this notice,” Zahid said in a statement today.

“Failure to do so is viewed as insolence towards the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree and disrespect for the Council of Rulers.

“As a party founded on grounds to protect and defend the Malay rulers’ institution as stated under Article 3 of Umno’s constitution, a special meeting of the supreme council will be convened to decide our next move,” he added.

The statement follows a reported meeting of Umno’s political bureau chaired by Zahid last night.

Zahid further said Umno reiterates the party’s stand as presented during an audience with the Agong that it is of utmost importance for Parliament to reconvene soon so that the plight of those struggling from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic could be raised, as well as to push for accountability in the present Perikatan Nasional administration.

“Therefore, there is no need for further arguments on the term ‘as soon as possible’ and ‘soon’ used in both statements that expressed a common stand (by Agong and the Council of Rulers) on the Parliament sitting,” said Zahid.

De facto Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan previously argued that the Agong in his decree did not specify an exact date on when the House should be in session and that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had indicated a September or October deadline.

“Now we are near the end of June. There’s July, then August, and September is soon, we will have Parliament then,” he reportedly said during a Bicara Harakah programme.

According to the National Recovery Plan announced by Muhyiddin last Wednesday, Parliament will reconvene during the third phase of Malaysia’s recovery from the lockdown.

Parliament has been suspended since the emergency came into force on Jan 11.

The emergency is due to end on Aug 1, subject to the advice by the independent committee on whether it can be lifted earlier. MKINI

-https://blog.limkitsiang.com/ MKINI

.