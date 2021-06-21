BOMBSHELL – CHINA HITS 1 BILLION COVID VACCINE DOSES- AND IN A FIT OF ‘JEALOUSY & ENVY’, ANTI-CHINA AMERICANS ACCUSE CNN OF ‘RUNNING CHINESE PROPAGANDA’ – EVEN THOUGH WALL STREET JOURNAL, BLOOMBERG, REUTERS, GUARDIAN, BBC, AL-JAZEERA & AP NEWS, AMONG OTHERS, HAD ALL PUBLISHED SIMILAR NEWS

China Hits 1 Billion Covid Vaccine Doses – But CNN Is Accused Of Running Chinese Propaganda

People were flabbergasted when news flashed about excavators, trucks, bulldozers and hundreds of construction workers mobilized at unbelievable speed to build a hospital with 1,000 beds in just 6 days. In two weeks, two hospitals were up and running – with a capacity of 2,600 beds. Engineers were brought in from across the country in order to complete construction in time.

That’s China, the country known for its insane ability to build any infrastructure at lightning speed, including the hospitals during the Coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan. If the country could build hospitals at record time, naturally administering Covid-19 vaccine to its 1.44 billion populations would be a walk in the park. The country hit 20 million jabs per day last month.

The country officially kicked off its mass vaccinations on 15 December, 2020, targeting high-risk groups such as health care workers and people who work or study overseas. China only managed to vaccinate about 15 million people in the third week of January this year, even though it had actually started giving emergency vaccinations as early as July, 2020.

The first 100-million milestone was achieved only on March 27. That’s about an average of 1. 25 million jabs per day in two months. It had never looked back since then. China took 25 days to reach 200 million shots, 16 days to 300 million, but only 9 days to achieve the 400-million mark in early May. Since May 12, more than 10 million doses had been administered every day in China, until May 17.

On May 17, it managed to administer more than 15 million doses in a single day. But it was just the beginning. The country took 7 days to achieve 500 million vaccine jabs on May 24. Just when you thought the Chinese would have reached their limit, on May 28, another 100 million people received their doses – just 5 days to hit the 600-million mark. That’s 20 million jabs per day.

On June 2, it took another 5 days to increase vaccination from 600 million doses to 700 million. Then, the momentum slowed down slightly and took 6 days to breach 800 million doses (June 8) and then 900 million doses (June 14). On Friday (June 18), 4 days later, China tried to break another new record, but only managed to give 990.25 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

Finally, on Saturday (June 19), China became the first country in the world to breach the 1-billion milestones. China’s National Health Commission (NHC) said in a statement that a total of 1,010,489,000 doses has been given as of Saturday – translating to almost 40% of the 2. 5 billion shots administered worldwide. This means China might have reached its bottleneck – 5 days to inoculate 100 million people.

Still, the 1 billion mark is absolutely impressive and it’s safe to say no other country can come close to beat the Chinese record of administering 100 million residents within 5 days. And it’s this vaccination speed that has allowed Beijing to successfully contain the virus in several recent local outbreaks, including in the northern Anhui and Liaoning provinces and Guangdong in the south.

As the country continues to ramp up its inoculation program, the NHC said Beijing is expected to administer Covid-19 vaccines to at least 70% of the targeted population by the end of the year. China has also approved the emergency use of Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines for those as young as 3-years-old, making it the first country to offer jabs to young children.

However, after CNN (Cable News Network) ran the news about the impressive vaccination rate in China, the American news media was criticised as running Chinese propaganda. Interestingly, some fellow U.S. media outlets, as well as politicians and elites, were not impressed – even annoyed – over the praises given by CNN to a communist country.

Th e piece of CNN news published on Friday (June 18) with the headline – “China’s about to administer its billionth coronavirus shot. Yes, you read that right” – has raised eyebrows so much so that Fox News had used it to accuse CNN of “pumping out the propaganda” for the Communist Party of China. NewsBusters news analyst Nicholas Fondacaro called CNN the “China News Network”.

It appears that some anti-Chinese news media in the United States cannot stomach the success of the Chinese, hence accusing CNN of celebrating China’s ability to contain the Coronavirus pandemic. Critics slammed the liberal news organization for taking China at its word despite the dishonesty that came from the communist nation regarding the outbreak of the virus.

In a nutshell, they argued that CNN was wrong to publish China’s success because the virus allegedly originated from that country. Critics also claimed the Chinese vaccines don’t work; therefore their numbers are not trustworthy. In retaliation, Chinese netizens have taken to social media and mocked the USA as “United Smearing Association” for discrediting China and its people.

This is not the first time CNN was accused of running Chinese propaganda. In April 2020, in the early months of the pandemic, CNN ran an article about China People’s Liberation Army (PLA) supposedly having controlled the spread of the Coronavirus in a branch of its military. The headline says – “China’s PLA Navy is controlling coronavirus and aircraft carrier’s deployment proves it, report says.”

The Cable News Network was condemned for what the U.S. domestic audience regarded as an attempt to publish Chinese propaganda after it quoted a Global Times report. Later, CNN was forced to change the news with a new headline – “Chinese state media claims country’s navy is not affected by coronavirus” – after the fierce backlash from anti-Chinese Americans.

In January this year, CNN International correspondent Will Ripley was accused of pushing China propaganda over a tweet linking the pro-Trump mob that stormed Capitol Hill to Hong Kong protesters acting in defiance of the Chinese Communist Party regime. “ Hong Kong, 2019 – Protestors storm Legislative Council Washington, 2021 – Protestors storm US Capitol,” – Ripley captioned the tweet.

Ripley’s comparison, with two photos – an image of rioters climbing the exterior walls of the Capitol building with an image of protesters who crashed the Hong Kong Legislative Council in 2019 – did not go well with critics. Bari Weiss, a former New York Times opinion editor, said – “Morally repulsive. This is CCP propaganda being delivered by a CNN reporter.”

In truth, CNN was not the only American-based news media that published news about China’s success – either in vaccination program or containing the pandemic. Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Reuters, Guardian, BBC, Al-Jazeera and AP News, among others, had all published the similar news. Perhaps CNN had triggered envy or jealousy for being too overly excited about China’s astonishing achievements.

